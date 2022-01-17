AMESBURY — The past two weeks have been a challenge for local educators but some are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Sean Gallagher is the superintendent of Newburyport Public Schools and said that he had 120 staff and students call in sick, mostly due to the COVID-19 virus, after the holiday break earlier this month.
"We covered all of the classes," Gallagher said. "But we're really at capacity in order to continue the education."
Amesbury Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said her district reported 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, (90 students, 21 staff) on Jan. 5.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said his district has been seeing between a 15 to 20% absentee rate among students and in "the upper teens" for staff.
"We are running about double of what we would normally say are a concerning absentee rate," Forget said.
Danielle Ricci is the interim principal at Amesbury High School and said that the district's recent decision to raise substitute teacher's pay rates from $75 to $125 a day could not have come at a better time.
"That has really helped to grow our substitute pool," Ricci said.
But the sick day surge may be coming to a close.
Absentees were down to 104 staff and students in Newburyport recently, according to Gallagher.
"We had a reduction this week over a five-day period," Gallagher said last week. "The state says we're supposed to be peaking this week or next week but we are hoping that we're on the downside. ... Obviously, our COVID-19 cases are still high for the students and staff. But, this week we did get a little bit of a slow reprieve."
Gallagher added that the recent snow day off took some of the pressure off of his fellow administrators and their substitute teachers.
"We just don't know how many people would have called in sick on that Friday," Gallagher said. "We had a professional development day ... and we have the holiday on Monday, so we will see if this little break will assist us or hurts us with the students having more time to visit with other people."
Assistant principal secretary Anne Nadeau said Amesbury High School had 36 students out of 460 absent that Friday, which is an average number.
"Honestly, I feel really lucky, compared to some of the other numbers that you see across the state," Ricci said. "We're not really in a dire straits where we are looking at closing our schools."
Amesbury High School has also been offering a reentry meeting to students who have been out for a long-term absence.
"That helps them to come up with a game plan to make up some of the work that they missed and whatnot," Ricci said. "I think it also helps from a mental health perspective. I think we have a good system in place to support our students when they return."
Ricci said that she has been making sure that any of her students or staff who contract the virus know that they will be supported upon their return.
"This virus doesn't discriminate and this could be any of us in this boat," Ricci said. "It's all hands on deck right now. So we really have to help each other out whenever it is needed."
