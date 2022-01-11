NEWBURYPORT — The People's Café presents drum classes and circles every third Friday at 7 p.m. at 64 Purchase St.
Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
African drum classes with Senegalese drummer Mamadou Diop are Sundays from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Dance Place, The Tannery, on Water Street.
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop-in basis for $15 per class. Drums are also available for rent or purchase.
For more information, go to www.imaginestudios.org, email kristine@imaginestudios.org. or call 978-834-0367.
