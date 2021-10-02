WEST NEWBURY -- A local baker snagged top honors at this year’s Mindful Awards, an independent recognition highlighting conscious companies and products that are making waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods -- or CPGs.
A line of crackers produced by Onesto Foods -- a business co-founded by West Newbury resident Jane Ciccone and her husband Jesse -- was selected as the Mindful Awards 2021 Cracker Product of the Year. The company was cited for its sustainable and eco-minded practices.
“We are very proud of our efforts to make amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as we can. It is so humbling and gratifying to know that others see what we are doing and value our dedication,” Ciccone said when she learned of the special recognition.
Onesto Foods’ sustainability efforts include 50% reduction of plastic used in their packaging; cardboard boxes made from 30% post-consumer recycled material; 100% recyclable packaging; boxes made using wind and hydro energy; solar powered bakery; and boxes printed with sustainable vegetable and soy dyes.
The Ciccones got into the cracker business in 2014 after their now-teenage daughter developed celiac's disease. “But, because my husband and I both grew up in Italian families where antipasto platters were a regular, we couldn't give up our cheese and crackers,” Jane Ciccone said. Gathering the family around the kitchen table to nosh and talk about their day was a generational tradition the couple wanted to pass on to their children.
But finding tasty gluten-free crackers for their daughter proved challenging. Too many options were overly-processed and filled with preservatives. So Ciccone set about creating her own recipes of well-seasoned, delightfully savory crackers -- currently offered in rosemary, "everything", and sea salt flavors. She calls them “honest” recipes because they rely solely on high quality ingredients. Crackers from Onesto --which is the Italian word for ‘honest’ -- not only pack a flavorful punch but are good for body and soul.
“Food made fresh, by hand, with the best ingredients, not only tastes better, but actually makes you feel better,” Ciccone contends.
Initially she made the crackers in the kitchen at Central Congregational Church on Titcomb Street in Newburyport; but the company quickly outgrew the space. “Now, our crackers are baked for us at a bakery in Vermont,” she notes.
Like its crackers, Onesto’s cookies --offered in chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, and cinnamon and sugar-- are also vegan, 100% non-GMO and gluten and preservative free.
The Mindful Awards are predicated on a desire to support companies doing the hard work needed to take positive actions for both human beings and the planet. “Today’s consumers — particularly millennials and Generation Z — are demanding that brands take sustainability seriously,” the Mindful Award’s website states. Increased concerns for health and wellness as a result of the global pandemic are also impacting the CPG industry.
Providing transparency for the consumer, paying fair wages, implementing sustainable business practices, using recycled or recyclable materials, creating healthier products, and using natural, non-GMO, or organic ingredients, are examples of how companies can behave more mindfully, according to the group’s website.
Awards are made annually with nominations submitted in a wide variety of categories. The submissions are analyzed, evaluated and scored by an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of CPG marketing and culinary experts within the industry.
For more information on where to find Onesto products both locally and nationally or to order online visit www.onestofoods.com
To nominate a company or an entrepreneur for a Mindful Award, visit www.mindfulawards.com
