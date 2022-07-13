WEST NEWBURY — The first opportunity to implement new stormwater management regulations for a potential development is on the horizon, but Planning Board members are wondering if the proposal may actually fit the exception – and not the rule of their new guidelines.
Owners of acreage known as the Austin Property – which abuts Poor House Lane and is near the popular Mill Pond Trail system and other adjoining recreational spots – want to ensure adequate access to what they believe are two buildable lots on their land.
The Austins are retiring and, although they do not plan to develop the land themselves, they are looking to establish access to both lots for marketability purposes. The lots are not buildable and require improvements to the road to make them so, Town Planner Leah Zambernardi said.
The goal of the town’s stormwater management regulations, adopted Dec. 21, is to protect the public by minimizing impact from “increased runoff, decreased groundwater recharge, erosion and sedimentation,” and other pollution associated with the development or redevelopment of land.
All projects and activities that are applicable under the stormwater management bylaw – adopted at a Special Town Meeting on Oct. 23 and approved by the attorney general March 3 – must obtain a stormwater management permit from the Planning Board acting as stormwater authority, the regulations state.
The bylaw states: “No person may undertake a construction activity or land disturbance, including clearing, grading, excavation or redevelopment that will disturb equal to or greater than 1 acre without a Stormwater Management Permit approved by a majority of the Stormwater Authority members … .”
The regulation, however, makes an exception if “the entire project and construction activities and all Stormwater Management“ is fully within the jurisdiction of the Conservation Commission. The thinking is that through their process, the commissioners would make sure the project is in compliance.
Through their attorney, Miranda Gooding, the Austins are asserting that the Conservation Commission should be the authority in their case.
They are looking to streamline the process since the commission is asking for wetlands replication work as well as information on stormwater, drainage management and grading infrastructure – including a portion of the lot outside the roadway layout. A wetlands crossing also needs the commission’s blessing.
“We’re trying to figure out where to start here,” said Gooding, who is already in discussions with the Fire and Public Works departments and for cost and time purposes would prefer not to duplicate efforts by going in front of both the Planning Board and the commissioners.
In the 1980s, the Austins accepted an offer to create a cluster subdivision on the land. At that time, the Planning Board endorsed splitting the property into two lots.
But for various reasons, the project never advanced. Gooding has advised her clients to work with the town on an agreeable new roadway plan that would establish the necessary access on what is now essentially an abandoned road toward the end.
Planners are waiting to hear from town counsel as to whether the Austins’ nearly 40-year-old agreement is still legally binding. They also seek advice on the standards for improving a public street outside a subdivision project.
Planning Board member Brian Murphey admitted to being troubled that “the first project out of the gate” in terms of stormwater management regulations is seeking an exemption.
Excluding a well-known property in town such as this one from the edicts of the regulation could cause other property owners to question why they need to obtain a permit, he said.
It wasn’t something Murphey could support. “I don’t think it will be terribly burdensome for the applicant to bring it before this board,” he said.
Colleague Ray Cook argued that Poor House Lane is a town road over which the Planning Board has no jurisdiction.
“Whether it is or is not currently passable –this is a town road. It’s just a dirt path and a muddy swale at some points – but it’s a town road,” he stressed.
At the suggestion of Chair Fred Chanania of the Tree Committee, the board agreed no action could be taken until the wetlands delineation was completed.
Noting the “incredible” cost and likely “political headwinds” the project will encounter, Cook suggested the Austins might want to look at other options. Previous owners of significant property have found mutually beneficial ways to donate or sell their land to the town.
“Ray, you are right on target,” Murphey said, “ I think this property should be explored with some contacts at (Essex County Greenbelt Association) and see if there’s interest there.”
With its proximity to the Town Forest and public trails, along with the cherished tradition of the land,“ it’s a really magical woodland back there,” Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.