WEST NEWBURY — Town officials are brainstorming possible uses for the town’s portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“This is a half dozen potential uses that we are chewing on to some degree,” Town Manager Angus Jennings told the Select Board recently as it was ready to review a list.
The list cites spending for COVID-19 test kits, updates to Page School water lines and fixtures; water main replacement; water supply enhancements; culverts and storm water improvements; and storm water-related costs associated with the Middle Street bridge project.
Frequently referred to as ARPA, the $1.9 trillion funding program was adopted in March to provide state, county, tribal and local municipalities aid to combat the public health emergency created by the pandemic.
On Jan. 6, the U..S Department of Treasury adopted the final rule for implementing ARPA.
The funding program is designed to provide states and municipalities with enough money to “fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts; maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue; and build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.”
“We are still reviewing the recently released final rule to better understand project eligibility,” Jennings told the board.
Similar discussions are happening in municipalities across the state and country as officials sift through the provisions of the final rule to determine which projects qualify for local coronavirus recovery funding.
Deciding which pot of the one-time money to tap is also part of the process. Should something be funded using ARPA, or is it better to use money available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, FEMA funding, or the newly passed federal infrastructure law?
“Ultimately, what many communities truly want is to identify how best to leverage the money,” states the U.S. Treasury report.
Earlier this month, the Select Board unanimously authorized spending up to $30,000 in ARPA money to buy COVID-19 testing kits.
Subsequently, the Board of Health voted against purchasing the kits for residents “due to many factors,” Health Agent Paul Sevigny wrote in email correspondence to Jennings.
Sevigny wondered if the $30,000 allocated ”was still on the table” and reported that Fire Chief Michael Dwyer indicated “it would benefit the public safety building immensely” if their officers, firefighters and staff had access to test kits.
Sevigny heard that Federal Emergency Management Agency funds could be used for test kits if they “were going strictly to public safety and not to residents.”
The Select Board has sole authority to authorize use of ARPA, so the allocation stands, Jennings responded. Language to govern how the kits are distributed would need to be very clear, he cautioned.
“ I could envision some resident questioning whether it’s OK to buy kits for staff — many of whom are non-residents — and not make any available to residents,” Jennings wrote. Purchasing test kits for staff — who in some instances must produce negative test results in order to report to work — is justified, but it’s a topic the board should discuss, he said. From an administrative standpoint, his office favored using ARPA funds, rather than FEMA, to buy testing kits, Jennings said.
Jennings spoke with school and other town officials from the Pentucket Regional School District communities about replacing drinking water bubblers at the schools to bring them in line with state water quality standards, but stressed that water at Page School meets all the federal standards. A broader assessment of capital costs for the school over the next 10 years should come first, Chair Rick Parker suggested.
“I think a big philosophical question for the board as holders of the purse strings on the ARPA is whether you want to spend funds, and if so, what amount toward water main projects, if eligible,” Jennings said.
ARPA is funded with taxpayer money, but not all West Newbury taxpayers are on the town water system, which could pose “a big philosophical question” for the board, Jennings said.
The fire hydrants around town serve properties regardless of whether the owners purchase water or not, noted Parker’s colleague David Archibald. The entire water main replacement project is estimated to cost more than $12 million.
The final rule, which takes effect on April 1, emphasizes a flexible, streamlined approach as compared to a previous draft issued in May.
Among the improvements is eligibility for a significantly expanded number of projects targeting water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; services and programs to limit the spread of COVID-19; and investments in public facilities, housing and neighborhoods. The money must be used within 2½ years.
“Now that the final rule has been issued, we’ll keep a running list,” Jennings said. “This is just a punch list; if you guys have ideas that you think of or hear about out in the community, send them along, for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.