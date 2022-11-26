WEST NEWBURY — The Select Board and Finance Committee are reviewing the agreement that binds West Newbury into a regional school district with Groveland and Merrimac with an eye toward expanding communication districtwide –particularly during the budgeting process.
The Pentucket Regional Agreement provides for a review every three years, initiated by the School Committee or Select Board. This round of possible updates was initiated in late August, prompting town leaders to meet. As part of the review process, Town Manager Angus Jennings sought recommendations on possible amendments from the Finance Committee, which were forwarded to the Select Board.
A variety of proposed changes to the agreement were raised at the August session, such as possibly holding preliminary budget sessions in November; requiring a ‘State of the Schools’ type meeting in late fall to report how the prior year’s budget closed out along with any challenges anticipated for the upcoming cycle; the duration and thoroughness of the district’s capital planning; and elementary school maintenance planning.
Once leaders from the district towns conduct their reviews separately, they’ll meet again to discuss and hone language for possible modifications that voters would take up at 2023 town meetings. The changes would need to receive approval from voters in all three towns and from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The regional agreement was last modified in spring 2019.
At a meeting on Monday, the Select Board spoke favorably about tweaking language to establish a regional committee composed of representatives from the three towns’ select boards, finance committees, chief financial officers, and Pentucket officials. This would strengthen avenues of communication and allow Pentucket administrators to conduct annual budget talks with all three towns simultaneously, addressing any questions or concerns as a group.
The board also agreed to discuss with leaders from the other two communities a Finance Committee suggestion regarding the value of inserting some flexibility into the language of the agreement that would allow for the possibility of regionalizing schools at the elementary level at some point in the future.
“Fin Com isn’t suggesting a regional elementary school; they’re suggesting to modify the language in the agreement so as not to preclude discussion of this in the future,” Jennings emphasized on Tuesday.
Some type of regionalization down the road could help to make for more efficient class sizes, better staffing configurations, and efficiencies in administrative costs, the Finance Committee suggested.
The agreement currently states “There shall be not less than one elementary school in each member town.”
The amended language reads: “There may be one elementary school in each member town, however the towns may decide to share or consolidate elementary schools in the future.”
In its recommendation to the Select Board, the Finance Committee acknowledged “ that the idea of potentially regionalizing two or more of the current four elementary schools is a big topic for consideration by the communities –and the District.” But it insisted the language change would prevent the agreement from being “a stumbling block for any such consideration to occur in the future.”
A town facing the need to build a new elementary school –typically at over a cost of $50 million–could invite the other towns to join the project, the committee pointed out.
Select Board Chair David Archibald said he was wary of recommending this as a possible amendment; worrying that even just the concept of regionalizing the elementary schools at some point down the road could trigger a major discussion on the Town Meeting floor.
“I think that will immediately blow up any other changes that are recommended,” he said.
But colleague Rick Parker urged keeping as many options viable as possible.
“It seems to me that the door should be open for the conversation,” he said.
Select Board member Wendy Reed reminded Archibald and Parker they will have a chance to explore the proposed amendment further with their counterparts in Groveland and Merrimac.
The Select Board plans to formalize its positions once members have a draft mark up of the regional agreement to review at its Dec. 5 meeting. West Newbury’s recommendations are then sent to Merrimac and Groveland Select Boards and to district administration for further discussion.
