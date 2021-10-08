WEST NEWBURY -- The Council on Aging is sponsoring six weeks of virtual reiki sessions beginning this Sunday. The ancient Japanese art of healing, reiki is a physical, mental, emotional and spiritual salve that realigns a person’s energy centers and encourages the nervous system to rest and digest.
During each session, transformative wellness coach Jamie MacKenzie will lead participants via Zoom "on a journey of guided meditation, self discovery and distance reiki."
The 45-minute sessions begin at 7 p.m. Contact the Council on Aging at 978-363-1104 to receive a Zoom link.
