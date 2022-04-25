WEST NEWBURY — Continued problems with stormwater runoff causing erosion and sediment issues at a condominium development on Main Street has resulted in town officials halting work at the site. A hearing to resolve the problem has twice been postponed.
The installation of three side-by-side duplex condominiums at 87 Main St. disrupted a significant slope at the back of the property. Two of the three duplex units sold, but work on the final unit was halted due to repeated problems with stormwater runoff from Lot 3 impacting the other lots — as well as wetlands — on and off the site. Runoff was flowing onto the other properties without a legal easement in place to permit it.
A public hearing to review proposed drainage and stormwater management systems designed for Lot 3 was initially postponed due to the applicant’s failure to properly notify abutters; and again this week because the plans designed to address the problem had yet to be submitted to the Conservation Commission. The hearing was continued until May 2. Manager Robert Johnson, of Eighty Seven West LLC, and of the 85-87 Main Street Condominium Association, is listed as the applicant seeking to amend the Final Order of Conditions originally issued by the Conservation Commission.
On Feb. 23, the Commission placed an Enforcement Order (EO) on the property with five conditions that Johnson must meet before construction work could resume. But as of April 5, the developer remained non-compliant. The conditions include getting the Commission’s approval to amend the Order of Conditions to add detailing for permanent drainage structures on the site. A cease and desist of site work activities will remain in place until the erosion and sedimentation problems are under control. A provision within the EO allows for a phased approach because some site work will result in a reduction to the erosion and sedimentation issues, said Conservation Agent Michelle Greene. She’ll review any proposed work prior to its commencement to ensure it won’t cause additional problems.
The order also requires Johnson to consult with a professional wetlands scientist before removing silt from the property’s wetlands — as well as from wetlands on land across the street owned by Essex County Greenbelt Association (ECGA), who must OK the work.
The Commissioners will review a stabilization plan for all disturbed areas and the developer is required to work with a professional engineer to create a drainage plan for Lot 3. The plan should show the current as-built drawings, proposed permanent drainage structures, and calculations confirming that these structures can amply accommodate the volume of water anticipated.
“To some extent, the developer has addressed each of the demands listed,” said Greene, “However, some plans that have been received seem to show inaccuracies to what has been built at the site to date; there are questions if the proposed drainage structures are adequate for the volume of water they may receive; and the site has not yet achieved stabilization.”
Health Agent Paul Sevigny confirmed his board approved a septic plan for Lot 3; and the leaching area was installed according to the approved plan. However, the dwelling and septic tanks were relocated.
“The board has subsequently approved the new location for the proposed tanks,” Sevigny said.
A common driveway is located in an area that falls under Conservation Commission jurisdiction; but the special permit required to include it in the design is issued by the Planning Board. According to Greene, when the Commission issued Orders of Condition for the three lots, each home was depicted as having its own driveway. The special permit was granted after that, she noted.
“The Planning Board’s jurisdiction at the time involved the ANR (Approval Not Required) plan and a special permit to allow for a common driveway with one curb cut on Main Street,” said Town Planner Leah Zambernardi. The single curb cut was designed to prevent having three separate driveways requiring three individual curb cuts entering and exiting onto Main Street, which is a state highway.
Ideally the applicant should have submitted a change request and updated plans to the Commission showing the lots being served by a shared driveway; but because the change resulted in less impact to the wetlands — by reducing the amount of impervious area and shifting the single driveway further away from the onsite wetlands — the Commission didn’t require it, said Greene. She stressed that the town is working collaboratively to address the ongoing issues, with regular communication internally between municipal staff.
“The site is challenging from a conservation permitting perspective,” she noted. “Although a small, isolated wetland exists on site, it’s not large enough to receive protections under the state Wetlands Protection Act. With the exception of the common driveway, the majority of construction activity is located outside of the Conservation Commission’s jurisdiction.
While commissioners issued previous violation notices for this site, Greene says being able to legally assess fines along with the notices was a tool that might have helped bring the site into compliance. The Wetlands Protection Act does not authorize Conservation Commissions to impose fines for violations.
Greene encouraged anyone seeking more information to contact her at 978-363-1100, ext. 126, or by email: conservation@wnewbury.org.
