WEST NEWBURY — A proposed bylaw aimed at securing more protections for the town’s wetlands likely will not be taken up by voters at this weekend’s annual and spring Special Town Meetings.
“At this time, the Conservation Commission intends to move no action on the bylaw at the spring Town Meeting,” Conservation Agent Michelle Greene reported on Monday.
The commission felt that adopting local protections that add a stronger layer to the state’s Wetlands Protection Act would empower the community with more tools to safeguard West Newbury’s wetlands and their adjacent buffer zones and limit community costs from their degradation.
These resources “provide essential functions including storm damage prevention, protection of public and private water supplies, and habitat for wildlife,” the commission’s webpage states.
But in recent weeks, numerous residents have expressed concerns about the warrant article, including two of the three members of the Select Board — Chair Rick Parker and David Archibald. Member Wendy Reed is in favor of adopting the bylaw.
In a letter to the editor in The Daily News last month, Archibald asserted that the state protections were stringent enough.
“This proposed bylaw will vastly expand the reach of the town’s Conservation Commission beyond Massachusetts law and will impose enormous unnecessary burdens, restrictions and expenses on hundreds of West Newbury property owners,” he wrote, noting that certain minor activities on a homeowner’s land would require abutter notification, hearings and filing fees.
Other residents felt the new bylaw represented a sort of hidden tax that had the potential to impact town properties located in close proximity to wetlands or other water resources, such as Action Cove Playground and the Bachelor Street at ball fields off Bachelor Street, and the playing fields at Pipestave Hill. Worries about impacts on farm animals, established landscapes, and properties with intermittent streams on them were also on people’s minds.
Commissioners plan to gather further input from residents and draft regulations to address some concerns raised. “The plan is to address these two items and then potentially seek the bylaw to be included on the warrant for the fall Town Meeting,” Greene said.
The spring Town Meetings are slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at 9 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Town Annex, 379 Main St., with 31 articles on the annual Town Meeting warrant and eight on the Special Town Meeting warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.