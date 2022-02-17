WEST NEWBURY — Registered Democrats in town will hold their annual caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention.
The caucus on March 2 will be a Zoom event. All registered Democrats in West Newbury are eligible to participate and vote.
Registration for the caucus opens at 6:30 pm. A precaucus introductory meeting begins at 7 pm. The formal caucus begins at 7:15 pm. Late arrivals cannot be admitted.
West Newbury Democratic Town Committee Chair Jim Sperelakis can be reached at 978-479-6372. Committee secretary Patricia Skibbee is available at 978-502-4782 for further information and to answer questions.
The caucus is open to the media.
The convention will be held at the DCU Center in Worcester on June 3-4.
Elected at the caucus will be three delegates and three alternates. The chair will also attend the convention. The group of delegates must be gender balanced. Those not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates in the categories of youth, minority, LGBTQ+ or disabled.
WestNewburyDems.org will include a button to attend the Zoom meeting. Direct link: https://www.westnewburydems.org/caucus-2022.html.
Closer to the caucus, the Zoom link will be posted at the above link/on the website.
