WEST NEWBURY — Less than two weeks after a water main break left town crews working into the wee hours on Bridge Street one Sunday at the end of January, another break on Pleasant Street had them once again toiling overnight. The second break happened Thursday night, just hours before Public Works employees had to start the sanding and plowing needed to stay ahead of icy road conditions during Friday’s winter storm.
These above and beyond efforts in recent weeks prompted a shout out on the town website for the Public Works, Water Department, and Public Safety crews; and a call for residents to do their part as well.
“We'd like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for our incredibly hard-working and dedicated Department of Public Works, Water Department, and West Newbury Public Safety crews,” the website message opens.
It goes on to state that residents, taxpayers and water ratepayers need to understand how fortunate the town is “for these professionals' excellent work, often under duress," adding "We don't express our thanks nearly often enough.”
Wednesday’s water main break on Pleasant Street required the crews to work through the night, completing the job at 6 a.m. only to begin snow and ice field operation at 6:18 p.m.
The water main break on Bridge Street, which occurred in late afternoon on Jan. 23, altered service for all residents on Bridge Street and a few on Albion Lane as the Water Department and others worked late into the night on an 8-hour repair job. The emergency was triggered when an aging service saddle that connects the water main to water service broke.
According to a report on Massachusetts' water infrastructure and the implications for municipal budgets issued by State Auditor Suzanne Bump in 2017, West Newbury is not alone in facing challenges related to aging water systems. Some aspects of the town’s water infrastructure are in excellent shape, such as the new well field and chemical treatment building, the new Brake Hill water tank, and repairs to the Pipestave water tank, which are due to take place later this spring. Still, the aging water mains — many of which were built in the 1930s with Depression-era
New Deal funding — will require a major investment which the town has yet to figure out how to pay.
The website message concluded with a re-posting of an article that ran in the Daily News on Feb. 3 regarding dog walkers not cleaning up after their pets when visiting the trails at the reservoir on Moulton Street. Accompanying the article was the following message:
“Then to see an article like today's re: dog waste left on public land...Our staff stay busy year-round – and sometimes literally around-the-clock. We can promise you they have other work to do than clean up for other peoples' dogs,” it states.
“Please do your part to be a good citizen, and allow the time of your tax and ratepayer-funded team to go toward the important work that needs to be done!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.