WEST NEWBURY — Another water main break on Bridge Street left numerous residents without service for several hours Wednesday.
As in January and again in April, the same problem triggered the latest break.
“It was in the same area as the last water issue we had with the service saddle on Bridge Street – a 2-inch hole blew out of the water main, “ Superintendent Michael Gootee reported Thursday. This time, the break occurred near 73 Bridge St.
Water Department employees and others had to empty and fill the main twice to complete the repair, while customers on Bridge Street, Hickory Lane and a portion of Albion Lane spent the day without water.
Traffic was disrupted near the area – a section of town already hampered by the temporary closing of the Rocks Village Bridge. Traffic has been detoured through Haverhill and Newburyport ever since the bridge was disabled by a large truck that attempted unsuccessfully to cross the historic span in March.
“We did flush out most of the air that was captured in the water main but some customers may still get some small pockets of air and some diffused air that may look like milky water,” Gootee said. “It may take some time, but that air will eventually go away."
In April, the main broke near 71 Bridge St., leaving approximately 90% of residents on the road andnearby Hickory Lane without water for about six hours.
A break in the same spot in January altered service for all residents on Bridge Street and a few on Albion Lane as the Water Department and others worked late into the night on an eight-hour repair job.
Less than two weeks later, a water main on Pleasant Street had the crew toiling overnight again on Feb. 3 – this time during an emerging winter storm.
Town Manager Angus Jennings has said that periodic failure is inevitable with an aging water system.
While West Newbury is not alone in facing challenges related to aging water systems, the size of the local system and the limited number of ratepayers supporting it make the town even more vulnerable.
Estimates for water main replacements anticipated in the years to come include in excess of $12 million to replace or reline more than 38,000 linear feet of piping.
Some sections of main replacement fall into the category of long-term needs; while others are more pressing, the superintendent said this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.