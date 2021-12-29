WEST NEWBURY — West Newbury Fire Michael Dwyer is reminding residents to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are operational.
About three in five fire deaths from 2014 to 2018 resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (41%) or no working smoke alarms (16%). In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, two of every five (41%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
To keep residents’ homes safe and prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning, the West Newbury Fire Department recommends these safety tips from the NFPA:
Smoke alarms should be installed in each room. Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in a central location outside each bedroom or sleeping area, on every story of the home, and in other locations as required by standards, codes, or laws.
Smoke alarms have a shelf life of 10 years. Be sure to replace them after 10 years of use. Carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
Alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced. A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
Test all alarms at least once a month, pressing the test button to ensure the alarm functions properly.
Make sure alarms interconnect so when one alarm sounds, they all do.
Household members should create and practice a home escape plan.
If an alarm sounds, immediately exit the house or building and move outside to an area of fresh air, ensuring each person inside is accounted for. Call 9-1-1 and await instructions from emergency personnel.
Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are not interchangeable and should never be disconnected.
The West Newbury Fire Department also recommends that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. The NFPA offers the following tips for those who are deaf or have a hearing impairment:
Purchase alarms that include strobe lights that flash to alert people when an alarm sounds.
Purchase pillow or bed shakers that can be linked to alarms. Shakers awaken people when the alarm sounds.
Use of a low-frequency alarm can also wake a sleeping person with mild to severe hearing loss.
The West Newbury Fire Department also asks business owners to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in functioning order, and to check batteries on wall-mounted emergency lights and exit signs. All businesses should have emergency backup lighting as a safety feature to provide temporary lighting in case of power failure.
For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarm safety, visit the NFPA website or contact the West Newbury Fire Department at 978-363-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.