West Newbury — Firefighters and investigators remained at 374 Middle St. on Friday morning, hours after extinguishing a 4-alarm fire that heavily damaged a more than 300-year-old house there.
West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said the homeowner called 911 around 3:30 a.m. and managed to get out safely along with all household pets.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the back roof of the one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home was fully involved with heavy flames and smoke. Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the heavy flames. At approximately 4:20 a.m., crews struck a third alarm and ultimately went to a fourth alarm for additional manpower. By 4:42 a.m., a majority of the fire was knocked down.
With the nearest fire hydrant far away, it took local and area firefighters time to establish a water line. But Dwyer said that did not hinder their response. Firefighters at the scene stretched approximately 1,200 feet of hose line and used about a half dozen tanker trucks to maintain water supply, both labor-intensive processes.
One firefighter was treated at the scene and returned to duty but no one was injured, Dwyer said.
What caused the fire remains under investigation by local firefighters and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
"At this time it does not appear to be concerning, no foul play," Dwyer said.
Asked if the house could be saved, Dwyer said it was too early to tell adding it was heavily damaged.
Dwyer said due to the house's configuration and the time of night he called the blaze a "hard fire to fight."
"We all worked really hard on this fire, this fire was challenging in particular," Dwyer said. "Everyone did a great job, as usual."
The house was built around 1700 and was last assessed at $446,400, according to town records.
Mutual aid at the scene was provided by firefighters from Newburyport, Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury, Boxford, Hampton Falls, N.H., Amesbury, Haverhill, Middleton, Plaistow, N.H., and the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District Air Trailer. Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene to provide rehabilitation.
Firefighters from the Merrimac, Salisbury, Newton, N.H., Rowley, and Kingston, N.H., fire departments provided station coverage.
National Grid responded to the scene to disconnect power. The town's building and electrical inspectors were also on scene.
"I want to thank all of our mutual aid partners and other agencies that supported us, including Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine," Dwyer said.
