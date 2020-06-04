WEST NEWBURY -- Former selectman and long-time West Newbury -- and now retired -- mailman Dick Cushing announced on social media that he would be rallying against racism in the town square Friday morning, and many from the local online community agreed to join him.
“All I did was go on Facebook and say I personally would be out there with a message of ‘peace and justice’ and apparently people are coming,” said the four-term selectman Thursday afternoon. He said he seeks “to condemn the murder of George Floyd,” referring to the Minnesota man whose death last week at the hands of police sparked marches and demonstrations across the country and overseas protesting racial inequities in the US criminal justice system.
“It will be a civil action and my sign will say ‘End Racism’,” said Cushing.
He plans to stand in front of the West Newbury Post Office, 284 Main St., between 10 to 11 a.m. Anyone planning to join him should wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Cushing has informed Police Chief Jeff Durand about his plans.
“Chief Jeff would like no traffic, parking, businesses or pedestrians impaired,” said Cushing.
Cushing has lived in town for 29 years and currently serves on the Board of Water Commissioners.
“It's a long time since I was in the mix organizing anything,” the 72-year-old acknowledged. But he says “friends from way back” have been involved in the protests held this past week in Boston over Floyd’s death. A decorated war veteran, earning three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart during his time in service, Cushing became an outspoken anti-war advocate following his time in the military.
“Please join me. I am too old to not be involved,” he said.
