WEST NEWBURY — The public is invited to get their questions answered on a Wetlands Protection Bylaw which the Conservation Commission is bringing to town meeting for approval next month. An informational forum takes place on Monday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
The proposed bylaw aims to protect current and future residents from the costs of wetland degradation through regulations that more adequately protect the function of resource areas. It will allow the Commission to formalize a 25-foot, no-disturb zone and a 50-foot, no-build zone within the larger buffer zone of resource areas.
It provides added protections such as a 100-foot buffer for vernal pools, increased notification to abutters, and financial penalties for violations. The Commission’s goal is to provide residents with a more transparent application process and further protect the town’s natural resources.
