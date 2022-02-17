WEST NEWBURY - The West Newbury Garden Club is offering two $3,000 scholarships to students who will be in college during the 2022-2023 school year and will study or plan to study a field related to the environment. The scholarships were made possible by the success of the club's recent Spring 2021 plant sale.
Students must live in West Newbury, Groveland or Merrimac. They may attend public or private high schools or colleges. For more information and the application, please see the club’s website: wngc.org.
The deadline for submitting the application is April 4, 2022.
