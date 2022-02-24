WEST NEWBURY — Due to the community support for West Newbury Garden Club’s spring 2021 plant sale, the club is offering two $3,000 scholarships.
The students must attend college in 2022-23 and study or plan to study a field related to the environment.
Students need to reside in West Newbury, Groveland or Merrimac. They may attend public or private high schools or colleges.
For more information and an application, see the club’s website: www.wngc.org.
The deadline for submitting the application is April 4.
