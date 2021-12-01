WEST NEWBURY — As the holiday season heats up, local opportunities to get in the spirit abound.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library are offering two chances to participate in its boxwood holiday centerpiece workshop.
Using velvet bows, gold balls, berries, natural gypsophila and fresh boxwood, create a festive centerpiece that will last for months. The workshop takes place at Old Town Hall, 491 Main St., on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. or Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Participants pay a $25 materials fee and must wear a mask to attend. Space is limited, so register online or call 978-363-1105.
Laurel Grange, 21 Garden St, holds its annual Greens Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On sale are fresh greens, baked goods, knitted items and Christmas decorations.
This fundraiser supports maintenance of the Grange hall.
Youngsters who enjoy crafting are invited to a mini makers workshop offered as part of the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s Maker’s Market to be held Dec. 11 at Veasey Memorial Park, 20 Washington St, Groveland, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m
The cost is $5 per craft, which includes beaded jewelry, glass gem magnets, rolled beeswax candles and holiday centerpieces.
Free gift wrapping allows children to create and give gifts that are a true surprise. Parents can do some holiday shopping at the Maker’s Market upstairs while their children are making crafts downstairs. Drop in or preregister at www.pentucketarts.org.
The Police Department is collecting toys for the Marine Corps’ holiday Toys for Tots program. New, unused, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 401 Main St., by Dec. 9.
Pentucket Regional Middle School’s Community Service Club is collecting gently used winter coats, nonperishables and toiletries for The Pettengill House. Donations can be dropped off in the middle school main lobby near the office.
The PTO Holiday Helper Program at Page Elementary School is collecting gifts and gift cards for Emmaus House and Pettengill. Visit page.prsd.org for links to donate.
For festive music, there will be school concerts and other holiday events. The Elementary Band and Orchestra Concert is Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pentucket Regional High School auditorium.
Winter Cafe Jazz at the high school is Dec. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the cafeteria. The high school’s music conservatory concert is Dec. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the auditorium. Concerts are free and open to the public.
The annual holiday tree lighting and caroling takes place on the Training Field on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. As he has in the past, former Selectman Glenn Kemper will provide cookies and hot chocolate.
