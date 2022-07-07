WEST NEWBURY — The town’s Health Board issued a warning on Wednesday to notify the public of a recent combined sewer overflow release into the Merrimack River.
The release occurred at one or more of the sewage treatment facilities located upstream from West Newbury. For health and safety reasons, the public is advised to avoid contact with the river for a minimum of 48 hours after the discharge, according to the board.
A map found on the City of Haverhill’s website dated Wednesday indicates three areas where combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, have occurred within the past 48 hours.
CSOs are used to prevent excessive water from rain or snow thaws from affecting streets, parking lots and basements by diverting some of the overflow into the river.
Although first introduced in the 1800s, sewage and stormwater systems were developed into two separate structures utilizing distinct pipes in the 1960s.
A CSO control policy was implemented by the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 1994. It requires communities to develop control plans to reduce or eliminate the CSOs.
Haverhill has monitored its CSO outfalls since 2014 “to determine the overflow volume for each activation,” the website states.
Phase I of the city’s CSO abatement program improvements was completed in 2006 for approximately $22 million. The improvements were predicted to reduce the CSO overflow volume from 70 million to 30 million gallons.
In 2017, the Haverhill completed Phase II of its CSO improvements, spending $12 million to reduce annual CSO volume to approximately 20 million gallons.
“Phase III is in the beginning stages and is expected to cost $15 to $20 million,” the website states.
Lawrence, Lowell, as well as Manchester and Nashua in New Hampshire, provide information on CSOs occurring in their communities as well.
Information about the latest release can be obtained by going to the CSO tab on the West Newbury Board of Health’s webpage at www.wnewbury.org/board-health.
