WEST NEWBURY — “They are in and getting settled,” local resident Elizabeth Wilcoxson recently told a Zoom room of volunteers who have worked double time in the last several weeks to welcome a family of seven from Afghanistan to the community on short notice, including during a snowstorm.
In November, Wilcoxson joined the Rev. Manny Cumplido of West Newbury Congregational Church to co-chair a committee committed to helping Afghans fleeing their homeland following the takeover by the fundamentalist Taliban regime last summer. For several months, they have been taking the steps needed to demonstrate readiness to welcome a refugee family.
But at a virtual meeting Jan. 4, Wilcoxson told the group that the resettlement organization with whom they had partnered notified her that a couple and their five children, ages 1 to 10, would arrive at Boston’s Logan International Airport the following night.
On top of that, according to the weather forecast, the new family would be experiencing their first New England snowfall two days later.
They were arriving from a military fort in the Southwest where they lived under a tent that accommodated 2,000. They speak only Dari — the most widely spoken language in Afghanistan — but the oldest child picked up some English on the military base.
“I know we’re not giving you a lot of notice so I apologize for that,” a representative from the resettlement organization said at the meeting.
But the team rallied and through a flurry of emails over the next 48 hours, they hammered out the basic priorities for logistics and transportation.
Who had a vehicle large enough for transport? Who’ll pick up water and culturally appropriate snacks to offer the weary travelers? How many car seats did they need beyond what had already been donated? How about new stuffed animals to hug during the late-night journey to their new city? What size diapers, coats, winter hats and mittens are needed?
“So far, I haven’t seen anyone who is ‘American big,’” noted the representative. The nonprofit organization, which prefers to remain anonymous, has transitioned 70 Afghans to date and was expecting 50 more over the next several weeks.
West Newbury’s team was working on finalizing a special arrangement for an apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Newburyport within walking distance to downtown and a small park, but for now, temporary housing was urgent.
Essex Inn in Newburyport stepped up to offer a discounted deal. There were offers for a pot of homemade lentil soup and bread. Someone would contact local restaurants about providing additional meals.
When the apartment owner agreed to let the family in by that weekend, the volunteers quickly orchestrated an effort to clean the apartment and move-in a houseful of donated furniture from a storage unit before Friday’s storm.
“What happened last night and will continue to happen in the months ahead is truly a reflection of a community coming together,” said Doris Buckley, part of the airport welcoming committee.
What started as an inkling of an idea months ago has blossomed into a 50-member strong committee that continues to grow and give.
“I’m so excited for the opportunities these children, along with their parents, will have in America,” she said.
“It’s amazing how things are falling into place,” noted one member.
“When you’re doing something that draws on your very essence, you can expect divine intervention,” another responded.
Equally, the family is giving priceless gifts to the community of volunteers.
“If you have met a family at the airport already, you know that it is a humbling, life-changing moment. Personally, I cannot think of anything in my life that I can liken to a family disembarking from a plane to be greeted by wildly enthusiastic strangers with food, blankets, stuffed animals, and winter coats,” the resettlement organization states in a memo.
The group shared stories from their first few days helping the family settle in. One volunteer relayed the difficulties of communicating when you don’t speak the same language and can’t always rely on the translation app for accuracy. “(The father) was asking me for Halal meat, but it came out as ‘checkered broom,’” she said.
Another relayed her experiences when visiting with the mother of the family. ”Friday when I brought the food, she was very formal; Saturday she sat down with me and showed me page-by-page (a donated Afghan cookbook); and then today she touched me, so I could see her comfort level changing over the three visits.”
“One of the great things would be if when you went to visit them, you sat down and had a cup of tea. You would honor them so much,” said Robert Antonucci, a cultural liaison for the team. Others wanted to hear from his daughter Stephanie Antonucci Leathe, who helped with the transition. As someone who grew up in Kabul, Afghanistan, and was fluent in Dari, what were her impressions?
“My impression is that they are very hardworking, resilient people. I’m sure when we all leave is when they cry. It’s when you miss your country and the cultural shock really sinks in. But they are very determined to work with everyone that is helping them; they don’t want to be indebted to anyone. They are very grateful… They are very brave, I guess this is the impression I get,” she said.
Gift cards for Marshalls, CVS, and Market Basket are the items most needed as well as a seven-passenger van for the family. Contact Amy Friend at amybfriend@gmail.com to learn more.
