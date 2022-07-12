WEST NEWBURY -- West Newbury has officially joined the ranks of more than 900 municipalities across the country that are considered Purple Heart Communities.
These towns and cities have publicly proclaimed “great admiration and gratitude to those who have selflessly served in the military forces” – individuals who have played a key role in the country’s freedom and West Newbury’s cherished way of life, West Newbury Select Board Chairperson David Archibald read from a proclamation during a Select Board meeting on Monday evening.
The effort to become a Purple Heart Community was spearheaded by veteran Bob Janes, who said he came up with the idea after hearing about a similar proclamation made in neighboring Newbury.
“I thought it was a very good idea for West Newbury,” Janes said.
His endeavor was aided by Veteran’s Agent Karen Tyler and Assistant Town Clerk Rebecca Ambra.
As part of the recognition, Janes said he is hoping to make a special presentation Aug. 7 on National Purple Heart Day. Holding the event at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street was the most appropriate place, he added.
"I think that is where it should be,” he said, adding that some dignitaries and each of the 80 or so veterans currently living in town will be personally invited to attend. Members of the public are also welcome.
There are 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients in the United States, but fewer than 50% of communities in Massachusetts have made the official proclamation that West Newbury did on Monday.
Tyler said she was uncertain how many veterans in town have earned the Purple Heart, but will compile a list of those people who are willing to make their recognition public.
America’s oldest military medal, The Purple Heart was created by General George Washington in 1782 and its first recipients were three soldiers in Newburgh, New York, according to information included in the Select Board’s meeting packet. It is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy. It is also given posthumously to the families of military personnel who are killed in action or die of wounds received during war.
Chartered by Congress in 1958, the Military Order of the Purple Heart is an organization made up of individuals who have earned the recognition. The group’s mission is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly, to provide service to all veterans and their families.
MOPH will be contacted about the local board’s action so it can add West Newbury’s name to its list of Purple Heart Communities. The organization has flags, pins, signs, and other items to help support West Newbury’s efforts. Janes confirmed that funds remaining in the Carr Post American Legion account will cover costs to purchase signs announcing the town’s new status.
On Purple Heart Day, residents are encouraged to display American flags and engage in “other public expressions of recognition and appreciation of our Purple Heart recipients,” Archibald read from the decree. By endorsing the proclamation, the Select Board –on behalf of all residents– acknowledged that West Newbury is a veteran-friendly community.
“The heritage it represents is sacred to those who know the price paid to wear the Purple Heart,” said Archibald.
