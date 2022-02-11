WEST NEWBURY — Stressing that it was not the budget he will eventually bring to them, Town Manager Angus Jennings gave the Select Board a first look at a preliminary plan for fiscal year 2023 funding that reflects the hopes and needs of department heads, boards, committees and commissions.
Jennings began with a recap of the budget policy direction as voted by the board last December. Town leaders want to limit growth in expenses to no more than 2.5%, not including education or the Pentucket Middle/High School building project. Still evolving, the education budget is currently showing a 14.4% increase. The 2.5% equates to $198,825 more for non-education spending. With an estimated $150,000 anticipated in new growth revenues, the goal, then, is to limit additional non-education costs to $348,825.
However, the aggregate expenses proposed by municipal employees and volunteers represent a 4.9% increase, meaning cuts are needed in order to meet the Select Board’s 2.5% limit.
“We are constantly trying to sharpen our pencils,” said Jennings.
The board will explore opportunities for cost savings through the regionalization–providing that current levels of services are maintained or enhanced. For the first time, this year the budget will reflect the new regionalized duties of Conservation agent Michelle Greene, whom West Newbury shares with Merrimac. The Conservation Department shows a 57.1% increase, which represents funding for the full-time position.
“It will seem like a big increase, but it isn't,” Jennings said. West Newbury intends to pay for 25 hours of Greene's work with Merrimac covering the remaining 15 hours for a 40-hour full time job.
However, due to budgetary pressures, Merrimac may need to cut back hours, Jennings reported. West Newbury would likely pick up the additional hours but it will be very important to closely manage the hours spent in each town, he said.
With former Town Clerk/Town Counsel Michael McCarron retiring last summer and KP Law now filling the special counsel position, Jennings anticipates an 89.5% increase for that budget item.
The Planning Department seeks a 33.1% increase in part to boost the Town Planner's hours from 25 to 30. The Open Space Committee requested a 100% hike — from $750 to $1500. “We anticipate some expense due to creating new trail maps and markers, but nothing specific yet,” said Chair John Dodge on Thursday, stressing that it’s still early in the process.
The Public Safety Department is undergoing some significant changes. Pending successful contract negotiations, Michael Dwyer will become the next police chief, meaning an interim sergeant’s position and the fire chief’s post, positions held by Dwyer, need to be filled. Police expenses show a .6% increase, with 1.1% for the Fire Department, and 2.1% for Public Safety Dispatch.
The Public Works Department (DPW) wants 8.3% more, of which $70,000 would fund an Assistant DPW Director/Sustainability Coordinator position. “I’m in support of it, if we can make the numbers work,” said Jennings.
An 11% increase for the public library covers proposed salary and wage hikes and the creation of a new position.“That represents the increase brought forward, not necessarily the number I’ll support in my budget,” Jennings stressed. Select Board member David Archibald questioned why the local library’s hours are among the highest in the area.
The Council on Aging ‘s 17.7 % increase is ” very much a draft number,” Jennings said. The need to hire a new COA director is creating budget uncertainties.
Although Park and Recreation Commissioners requested a 21.2% increase, Jennings told the Select Board, “I don't intend to support the budget that you see here.” He feels an increase in user fees — rather than putting expenses such as port-a-potties on the taxpayer — is fairer. A new policy adopted in July should bring more structure to the fee schedule but there remains no dedicated staff person to oversee it.
“I think I’ve been really clear and consistent about what my expectations were. But it is still a work in progress,” Jennings said.
Jennings will likely recommend that the departments hold off on bringing forward any wage or salary increases beyond the recommended cost of living adjustment.
The board again recommends the appropriation of retired debt service into the School Stabilization Fund so that the town can continue its multi-year plan to lessen the impact of Pentucket’s building project on taxpayers. A transfer from the free cash account to lower the tax rate may also be proposed. Since 2007, voters have approved an average of $179,717 from free cash annually for this purpose.
Essex County Retirement projects a 10.1% increase; employees health insurance is currently up by 16.6%. “That’s not a final number,” Jennings warned.
The Town Manager said that the budget he will present to the Select Board tonight on Monday, Feb. 14, is what is “on the table.” If department heads, boards, committees, and commissions object to his proposal, they will need to “make their case” to the Finance Committee about why they feel he “got it wrong,” said Jennings toward the end of the 2 ½-hour review. To view the entire Select Board’s budget direction policy, visit www.wnewbury.org.
The board then went into closed session citing the need to discuss strategy for FY23 staffing and wage negotiations for non-union personnel.
