WEST NEWBURY — How to discern the good bugs from the pests in the backyard growing patch is the topic of a virtual presentation offered by GAR Memorial Library.
“Good Bugs and Bad Bugs in Your Garden,” to be presented July 7 at 11 a.m., explores common beneficial and not-so-beneficial insects that New England gardeners may encounter.
The talk will be led by master gardener Bonnie Power, who holds multiple degrees in zoology and volunteers as a guide at Garden in the Woods, a Native Plant Trust botanical garden in Framingham. The talk will focus on insect habitats and life cycles as well as how the little buggers can impact or impede the success of a home garden.
This free virtual event is one of four hosted in July by the Tewksbury Public Library in partnership with other area libraries.
Another virtual offering from Tewksbury Public Library via the local library is “Books, Boots & Bridles: The Story of the Horse Back Librarians” to held Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Led by Jeffrey Urbin, education specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, the presentation highlights the Pack Horse Library initiative.
Offered through FDR’s Work Progress Administration, or WPA, during the Great Depression and carried out primarily by women, this initiative promoted the joy of the written word by delivering and distributing reading materials to the far off corners of Appalachia.
Two virtual events are offered July 27.
Slated for 11 a.m. is “Beachcombing for Signs of Wildlife with the Mass Audubon,” which explores best practices for combing the beach in search of wildlife clues.
Participants will come away with recommendations from Mass Audubon naturalists on the best seaside spots to check out. Learn how to read the landscape, search for wildlife, and better understand ecological interaction among humans and various coastal species.
The program is led by Douglas Lowry, adult education specialist for Mass Audubon’s Southeast Region and a senior field instructor for the National Outdoor Leadership School.
Later that evening, mystery and medical thriller writer Gary Braver interviews New York Times best-selling author BA Shapiro on her latest book, “Metropolis: A Novel,” which depicts six people from six backgrounds, each with their own secret, who are bound together by an unexpected chain of events.
Shapiro’s story looks at what to hang on to, what to let go, and how unexpected events can lead to deeper truths. Among other pursuits, Shapiro has served as an adjunct professor teaching sociology at Tufts University and creative writing at Northeastern University.
Also in July, the Friends of the West Newbury Library sponsors a couple in-person programs for children and families.
Leslie Doherty, an artist and owner of Ways of Color, guides people ages 6 years old and up in the art of stain glass. Participants capture the sun’s rays in their uniquely designed mosaic suncatcher. The class is July 14 at 4 p.m. The materials fee is $5.
Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center invites the whole family for a live animal presentation on July 19 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and join an imaginary safari on the library lawn where a macaw, a wallaby or a giant tortoise may be waiting.
Learn about the animals and how they adapt to a changing world. If it rains or is too hot – the safari moves into the Old Town Hall across the street.
Ed the Wizard presents his impromptu magic show on July 27 at 6:30 p.m., thanks in part to a grant from the West Newbury Cultural Council.
Participants – ages 6 years old and up – will learn easy magic tricks with items typically found on a camping or hiking trip. Bring a bandana to the show.
Comics 4 Culture – a graphic storytelling workshop for ages 9 years old and up – takes place July 28 at 4 p.m.
Led by creator Eric Bao, a senior at Brooks School, the hourlong workshop aims to educate elementary and middle school students about comics and graphic novels, and encourages them to tell their own stories through comics. Space is limited.
Other events for families and children in July include drop-in family story times and family Legos; Reading with Lulu; and Coding with Awbie,
To learn more or register for any of these library events, visit www.westnewburylibrary.org.
