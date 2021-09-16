WEST NEWBURY — GAR Memorial Library is partnering with the West Newbury Wild and Native group this month on a presentation for homeowners and others interested in using more native species in their landscaping.
But for some people, the idea of “going native” in their own yards remains daunting.
“Nibbling on Natives in Your Backyard and Beyond” will be offered virtually Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
This 60-minute slide show will feature at least two dozen species of native edible, wild plants suitable for adding to the backyard or nibbling on as they grow in other locales.
Russ Cohen, an expert forager and author of “Wild Plants I Have Known ... and Eaten,” offers keys to identifying each species — their edible portions, growing season and best methods for preparation — along with guidelines for safe and environmentally responsible foraging.
Cohen will also include details on native edible plants he has grown successfully from seed, and the partnerships he has made with conservation groups and others to add edible native plants to their landscapes.
A question-and-answer session follows the presentation and an edible plant walk at Mill Pond Recreation Area is scheduled for Sept. 30.
To register for the talk, walk or both, visit the events page at www.westnewburylibrary.org.
