WEST NEWBURY — The Select Board took a first look at a proposed bylaw intended to guide the administration of the newly established municipal affordable housing trust.
As part of its review of warrant articles for the spring Town Meeting, the board will make a recommendation at its meeting March 28 on whether voters should adopt the new regulation.
“A formal public hearing on bylaw adoption is only required for zoning — not the town bylaws — but it would be up to the board whether they want to refer it to formal hearing or not," Town Manager Angus Jennings said. "They could simply make their recommendation to Town Meeting.”
Voters will be asked to approve the bylaw at the meeting May 14, where they will gather at 9 a.m. to take up the town’s business in the parking lot adjacent to the community bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building.
In late January, the AHT Bylaw Committee held a listening session to which all boards, commissions and committees, town employees and others were invited. The session was attended by 17 residents and a recorded version on the committee’s webpage was subsequently viewed by 25 people.
Those who attended the session talked about the impact the state mandates for affordable housing would have on West Newbury and whether the goal could ever be met.
To stave off unwanted Chapter 40B developments, the town must ensure that 10% of its housing stock, or 113 additional units, meets state affordability guidelines.
In West Newbury, households with income below 80% of the median income for the Lawrence metropolitan statistical area qualify for affordable housing purchases or rentals.
Residents voiced concerns over whether building this many new homes is consistent with maintaining West Newbury’s rural character. Perhaps, reasonably priced housing to accommodate retirees, municipal employees and first-time homebuyers would be a fair, and more attainable goal, even if it means leaving the town open to possible unfriendly Chapter 40B development, they said.
The trust could help people with closing costs or rental assistance, or connect them with other housing assistance programs.
Needs for public transportation within close proximity to an affordable development and possible changes to zoning that would allow for smaller affordable housing projects — such as permitting two multifamily units per lot or allowing homeowners to add affordable rental units to their property — were also discussed.
Various ways to fund the trust were explored, including dedicating a percentage of Community Preservation Act funding each year, or using rollback taxes collected when land under Chapter 61 agricultural or forestry restrictions is sold.
The town’s inclusionary bylaw stipulates that developers must designate at least 10% of its new housing units as affordable. When fulfilling this obligation is not possible, builders must make a monetary contribution to the town before any occupancy permits are issued for the project. These contributions will be deposited into the trust.
Residents wondered if a regional approach might help to mitigate administration and other costs the trust might encounter and if local preference should be a policy for available affordable housing.
Also mentioned were buying and renovating small homes for affordable use; looking into grant opportunities for eco-villages and green communities; fostering public/private partnerships to create affordable housing; and pursuing new zoning to enable more affordable rental units.
Input from the listening session — along with guidance from an affordable housing consultant — helped to inform language in the draft bylaw. It calls for establishing a trust of seven voting members, including a member of the Select Board.
he remaining members would ideally have experience in fields such as affordable housing, zoning, real estate, banking, finance, law, architecture, social services or other relative expertise. The town manager would serve as an ex-officio member. Once initially established, trustees would serve two-year terms.
Within certain limitations, and Select Board or Town Meeting approval in some cases, the trust is empowered to: buy, sell and rent property; to accept donations; and to borrow money or mortgage property using Trust assets as collateral.
Actions, powers or duties not listed in the bylaw would need Select Board approval. The trustees’ powers can only be amended at town meeting; the trust account will be maintained by the town treasurer/collector.
In an annual report, trustees will detail all “financial transactions conducted by the Trust including all revenues and costs, provide a balance sheet of liabilities and assets of the Trust, list an inventory of all affordable housing units created, sold, and/or managed by the Trust …” the bylaw states.
A simple majority vote is needed to take action, except for “any purchase, sale, lease, exchange, transfer or conveyance of any interest in real property, borrowing, and mortgaging and pledging of assets must be approved by at least two-thirds of the appointed Trustees.”
