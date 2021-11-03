WEST NEWBURY — Retired police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Courtemanche died suddenly this week at age 77.
Police Chief Jeff Durand announced Courtemanche’s death Tuesday. He retired from the West Newbury force in 2005 after 35 years of service.
Durand described Courtemanche as “instrumental in starting numerous programs at the Police Department, including accreditation, the auxiliary program, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (DARE) – of which he was very proud.”
“It’s a pretty sad day,” said retired West Newbury Police Chief Lisa Holmes when reached for comment in Maine. Courtemanche was already serving with the department when she was hired as a reserve officer in 1983. He became a full-time police officer in 1985.
“We had different styles but we worked well together as sergeants,” she said. “And he was a good ear for me when I became chief.”
Holmes was sworn in as West Newbury’s first female police chief in 2008 at a time when fewer than 2% of police departments statewide were run by women. Courtemanche was a trusted sounding board on whom she could rely when needed to help her navigate the new territory.
“He was the founding father of DARE in West Newbury,” she said, stressing, “he loved that program.”
“Not until I was a selectman did I realize just how many lives he touched through the DARE program at Page (Elementary School),” said former longtime Selectman Glenn Kemper. “Even as teenagers, the kids would be in touch with him because of the relationships Chuck had built with them in elementary school through DARE.”
Dick Cushing, a four-term selectman who stepped down in 2013, said, “I was able to see the impact that specially trained, highly motivated and well-equipped police officers had on the students while discussing their responsibilities, including search-and-rescue, and drug search and consequences” as a DARE officer in town.
“He was the founding father for community policing in our town, too,” Kemper said. “The perfect person for that.”
On a personal note, Kemper said he will always be grateful that Courtemanche was on hand to bring his daughter Olivia into the world unexpectedly on the bathroom floor of the Kempers’ Merrill Street home.
Courtemanche also showed up to help when his son Josh fell out the window of their multistory home as a young child and had to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Boston.
That both Olivia and Josh are now thriving adults is just one example of how Courtemanche really made a difference for so many West Newbury residents in need during his tenure, he said.
“I couldn’t thank him enough,” Kemper said.
Courtemanche also served for 20 years on the Board of Water Commissioners and was a member of West Newbury’s call Fire Department. Fellow Commissioner Dave Jennell described his colleague as always helpful and willing to lend a hand when needed.
“Chuck worked hard with the board to get the wellfield online,” Jennell recalled.
“Sgt. C – as we called him – moved to Florida to enjoy retirement although he always kept in touch with the happenings in his hometown community,” Durand said in his press release. He was not shy about posting his opinions on the various West Newbury Facebook pages, Cushing noted.
Holmes laughed while recalling the time Courtemanche contacted her with his new mailing address. Holmes was incredulous upon hearing where he was living, so he sent her a photo to confirm it.
“He was living on Easy Street in Port Charlotte, Florida – how appropriate, right?” she said.
Courtemanche is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheri Taylor Courtemanche, and their two daughters. He was predeceased by his son, Michael, who died of hairy cell leukemia in 2001.
Courtemanche, a former engineer at General Electric, graduated from Hudson High School and studied aeronautical engineering and aviation management at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
He earned a bachelor’s in criminology from New Hampshire College and in criminology and criminal justice with a concentration in law from Northern Essex Community College.
Courtemanche also studied for a master’s in criminal justice at Anna Maria College. At the time of his death, he was serving as the executive secretary for the Retired Law Enforcement Association of South West Florida.
