WEST NEWBURY — Thanks in part to a request made to a group of town leaders long ago, the current Select Board agreed to remove two historic markers installed on town land on the grounds that the signs are inaccurate and inappropriate.
The interpretive signs – located near 57 Indian Hill St. and the old Brown homestead at 127-133 Turkey Hill Road – were erected more than 80 years ago and most recently refurbished as part of an Eagle Scout project in 2003. But earlier this fall, several residents raised concerns about what they call racially insensitive verbiage on the signs and questioned the veracity of the statements.
After conferring with the Historical Commission, the board unanimously agreed that the signs should go. The commission plans to replace the signs next spring with new ones that offer a more contextual interpretation of history and a fairer depiction of the Indigenous people who once lived in the area.
Located at the intersection of Indian Hill and Garden streets, the first sign reads: “Near this site the only Native American recorded killed in West Newbury was killed by Hananiah Ordway.”
The second sign, on Turkey Hill Road, reads, “Near this site a child was killed and nine other persons taken in a Native American raid on Oct 7, 1695. All were retaken.”
Select Board member David Archibald admitted he always found the wording of the signs rather bizarre, but didn’t feel the Select Board should be dictating what historical information was on them. It’s the job of other committees to advise the board, he insisted.
Commission Chair Bob Janes said it was important that the wording which replaces the original sign should reference everyone who died there.
“I think the Brown family needs to be remembered along with everything else,” he said.
“I don’t know how you do it in 1,000 words but context is important,” Select Board Chair Rick Parker said. Colleague Wendy Reed suggested including QR codes that would allow people to access more in-depth historical information about the two areas via their phones.
Parker began the discussion by referencing correspondence submitted to his board by Ann Bardeen, whose home is near one of the signs. The letters were written by her late husband, Francis “Mickey” Culver, in 2004 and 2008, objecting to the sign referencing Hananiah Ordway and its placement near the edge of his property.
“It’s almost exactly three years since my husband passed away. In the interest of concluding this small piece of unfinished business on his behalf, I would be very pleased if you were to make an appropriate resolution to this matter,” Bardeen wrote.
In addition to objecting to having a nonsafety-related sign installed directly in front of his home, Culver questioned the marker’s intent and accuracy, stressing that “... not everything people believed to have happened actually did happen.”
“Whether we should be publicly noting the murder of one resident by another is, I believe, a legitimate question … . As it has been told to me, this is not the story of a noble war, of Indian raids and brave pioneers. If it occurred at all, it seems to have been a simple murder,” Culver wrote.
If the town chooses to recognize this particular murder, perhaps other similar crimes of the times should be publicly noted as well, he wrote, offering as examples the site where Hester Rogers allegedly murdered her child in 1700, and the pond where Esther Rogers drowned her child in 1701.
Culver cites research in Joshua Coffin’s “A Sketch of the History of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury” published in 1845 that called into question the accuracy of the Ordway sign’s claim. He pointed out that in 2002, archaeologists and dendrochronologists working with the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities in West Newbury determined that another historic assertion was “quite wrong.”
“Perhaps the sentiments that caused a sign to be put up in the 1930s are no longer appropriate. If their purpose is to educate about the town’s history – and this is but a legend – I question its inclusion – unless it admits to being local lore,” Culver concluded.
Parker reflected momentarily on the impact of reading the letters written by his late friend. “It brought back fond memories of Mickey’s thought process and the way he expressed himself very poignantly,” the chairman told Archibald and Reed.
