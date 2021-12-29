WEST NEWBURY — The newly formed Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw Committee meets Thursday.

The virtual meeting begins at 11 a.m.; a link to access the session is available via the meeting agenda found at www.wnewbury.org.

Among items for discussion are presentations of research findings; questions for the affordable housing trust consultant; and plans for a public listening session.

The committee is tasked with developing the bylaw that will guide the creation of the affordable housing trust.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you