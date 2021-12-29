WEST NEWBURY — The newly formed Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw Committee meets Thursday.
The virtual meeting begins at 11 a.m.; a link to access the session is available via the meeting agenda found at www.wnewbury.org.
Among items for discussion are presentations of research findings; questions for the affordable housing trust consultant; and plans for a public listening session.
The committee is tasked with developing the bylaw that will guide the creation of the affordable housing trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.