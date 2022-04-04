WEST NEWBURY — Determining the fairest and most efficient way to compensate the town for use of its outdoor facilities was up for discussion at a recent Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Commissioners are likely going to continue to support a fee structure that charges $5 per hour for use of a playing field by in-town organizations and the Pentucket Regional School District’s sports teams, and $15 per hour for out-of-town teams that have fewer than 90% students from the district on the roster.
The three towns comprising the school district are Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury. Commissioners agreed to hold off taking action until member Tom Foley was present. Some stakeholders have expressed interest in moving to a per player fee schedule instead of the current hourly usage charge, said commission Chair Brad Buschur. Newburyport also charges an hourly fee, something Buschur called “an outlier.”
“Paying by hour is the exception rather than the norm,” he said, citing Amesbury, Salisbury and Lynnfield as examples of communities that charge per player. Town Manager Angus Jennings had some reservations about how the commission would manage this new approach.
Commissioners revisited a concern regarding the need to equitably share the town’s outdoor assets. The West Newbury Riding and Driving Club is again seeking to reserve use of the entire Pipestave Hill parking area on Sept. 11 for one of its three major annual events.
Because it is challenging, and at times dangerous, for horse trailers to navigate around cars and people in the lot for other events that are happening simultaneously, the club requests that the playing fields not be used during these times.
Conflicts over access to parking at the popular recreation spot have been a sore spot between the local youth leagues and the equestrians for years.
In 2018, the president of the youth league inadvertently scheduled a flag football jamboree for the same day as a riding and driving event. The two events were again held simultaneously in 2019.
But in 2020, the equestrians specifically asked commissioners to refrain from scheduling the jamboree on the same day as their event. If the jamboree must be held on the same day, then the club prefers it run consecutively, not concurrently, to its event.
The question of equity in the fee schedule also arose. Buschur pointed out that unlike Groveland and Merrimac, the town charges other recreational groups a user fee.
“I don’t see why the equestrian users should be exempt,” he said.
The commission covers the total annual water bill for a spigot at Pipestave even though many equestrians use it to refresh their horses, Buschur said.
Jennings said this was less of an issue than the cost for portable toilets at the playing fields that has historically been “shifted onto the taxpayer” instead of being the responsibility of the sports groups that use them. Buschur responded that 25% of West Newbury’s residents are under 18 years old “and their parents are all taxpayers.”
When he first became chair, Buschur mistakenly assumed the commission could charge the club a fee for use of the parking lot during its horse events, but it can only collect fees for playing field use.
“Mill Pond Committee controls the equestrian rings, warm-up areas, the middle and lower jump fields and all the Mill Pond and town forest trails,” said Deb Hamilton, who serves on the committee and with the horse club. “WNRDC built and maintains the rings, parking area, jumps and many of the trails and our members volunteer many hours, as do many other residents in maintaining them.”
The Public Works Department mows the area.
In 30 years, the committee has never charged WNRDC a usage fee. The club’s status as a nonprofit that donates hundreds of dollars to various local charitable and service groups annually is a factor in that choice, Hamilton said.
Commissioner Wendy Willis proposed tabling the discussion until commissioners can meet with the Mill Pond Committee. “There needs to be parity,” she said, acknowledging “the years of work the club has put into building the rings and maintaining the fields.”
At a Special Town Meeting in 2018, voters rejected a request from the Park and Recreation’s Pipestave Hill Parking Committee for $51,500 in Community Preservation Act funding for a conceptual engineering study of six of the 72 acres of the Dunn Property along with Pipestave Hill.
The idea was to investigate the feasibility of creating access roads, parking, and a multipurpose field, and later, tennis/paddleball courts, a fitness and walking trail, and an enclosed dog park.
The Dunn property, purchased in 2002 for $3.5 million, was initially acquired with potential water well field development in mind. It was also discussed as a site for an elementary school.
In other business, Willis reported “an overwhelming amount of excitement” about the possibility of a biweekly farmers market in the parking lot of the Town Annex every other week from July through October.
While the committee investigating the concept is still hammering out specifics, Willis said it would offer more than a centralized spot for local farmers and artisans to sell their wares.
“It’s a place for us to be a community together,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.