WEST NEWBURY – The Department of Public Works reports that the road paving project begun early last month should be completed by day’s end on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Hot topping work has been underway in several spots in town, including on Crane Neck Street from the intersection at Georgetown Road, up the top of the hill to the dead end. A 200-foot section just west of Tewksbury Lane at the culvert crossing on Georgetown Road was also paved, as was the portion of Stewart Street from the intersection with Route 113 to Sawmill Brook Road. The final stretch of new paving was on Whetstone Street – north of Follinsbee Lane to the dead end.
To date, the DPW crew has placed 3,555 tons of bituminous concrete, with an estimated 1,268 tons remaining to be set. Over 9.6 million pounds of bituminous concrete are expected to be used by the end of this paving season in the effort to keep the town’s roadways smooth and safe.
If funds are available, Crane Neck Street from Route 113 to Georgetown Road –scheduled for paving in 2022 season – will be added to this project. According to the town’s approved operating budget for fiscal year 2022, of the department’s $1.27 million overall allocation, $70,000 is targeted for “Street/Paving Repairs”; and $196,395 for “Highways, Sidewalks, and Trees.”
