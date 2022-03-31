WEST NEWBURY — The Police Department has again achieved recognition for exemplary service from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
Police Chief Jeff Durand reported this week that thanks in large part to the efforts of Sergeant Royster H. “Jay” Johnson IV, the department was reaccredited for another three years. The prestigious status remains in effect until October 2024.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, as of June 2020, approximately 838 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. are accredited.
Johnson began spearheading the effort in 2020.
“It’s a ton of work,” he said, noting that success depends on participation throughout the department. The process requires a thorough self assessment by the department to determine its compliance with certain best practice standards. An external, peer review by commission-appointed assessors follows.
The commission offers two professional credentialing programs: certification and accreditation.
The certification program requires a successful review of 159 mandatory standards that “impact officer and public safety, address high liability/risk management issues, and generally promote operational efficiency throughout an agency,” the MPAC website states. Standards that are not applicable to the department can be waived.
Since these standards are part of the 257 mandatory standards reviewed for accreditation, police departments are typically expected to achieve certification before being assessed for accreditation. The department was certified in 2013, with full accreditation achieved in 2018, under the leadership of Sgt. Daniel Cena.
Accreditation is the higher of the two awards, consisting of 382 standards; 257 mandatory and 125 are optional. A percentage of the optional standards, based on the department’s size, must be met.
Best practices, established by the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. , provide the framework for those used in the MPAC program.
Some areas covered include agency authority, jurisdiction and use of force; recruitment, selection, and promotion of personnel; training, discipline and internal affairs; patrol, traffic operations and criminal investigations; victim and witness assistance; emergency response planning; prisoner transportation and holding facilities; records and communications; collection and preservation of evidence; and property and evidence control.
“You can’t believe how in-depth it goes,” Johnson said, noting that police reform was also covered this time around.
The accreditation process offers norms that allow a department to judge its performance and correct any deficiencies before “they become a public problem,” MPAC contends. It promotes accountability within the department with a requirement that all police policies and procedures are committed to writing. The overall goal is to enhance the reputation of and promote public confidence in the local police department.
According to the MPAC website, an annual fee for participation in the program is based on agency size and on the number of full-time police officers. It ranges from $975 for departments with fewer than 10 officers, to $2,900 for those with greater than 75. West Newbury employs nine full-time police officers.
