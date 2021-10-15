WEST NEWBURY — A flu vaccine clinic is planned on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are asked to register for the clinic at www.wnewbury.org or by calling 978-363-1104. There will be a limited number of slots for walk-ins.
West Newbury plans flu clinic
