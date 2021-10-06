WEST NEWBURY – Voters will gather outdoors to take up the town’s business at a rare Saturday afternoon session later this month.
With three weeks until a scheduled Special Town Meeting and the deadline to post the special warrant that legally informs voters of the agenda, the Select Board this week debated numerous options for when and where to hold the meeting before settling on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Community Bandstand.
The lot is located behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. Mask wearing is strongly recommended but a separate area for those who opt not to wear masks will be provided.
Town leaders have twice held town meetings in the playing field and parking lot next to the bandstand on Saturday mornings during the pandemic lockdown; but the youth soccer league has games scheduled on the field that Saturday meeting.
Town Moderator Kathleen “K.C.” Swallow said while she had no idea what would be the most attractive option for voters, she knew of numerous people who were still wary of meeting indoors due to concerns about COVID-19.
She wondered if holding the meeting outside during the morning at a later date would work – but was told the soccer league uses the field on Saturday mornings throughout the season.
Select Board member David Archibald said an afternoon meeting on a weekend could be a tough sell.
“It kills the whole day,” he said. “ If I wasn’t a Select Board member, there is no way I would go.” His comment received chuckles from his colleagues and Town Manager Angus Jennings quipped, “We’ll put that on the poster.”
The board considered returning to its practice of holding the meeting inside the Town Annex, but when social distancing protocols are implemented, the space only allows for 60 people – including employees and others who are nonvoters but need to be at the meeting, such as Jennings.
The quorum to take action on some warrant articles at this meeting is 90, Archibald stressed. Swallow said voters who were uncomfortable meeting indoors would feel disenfranchised.
Board members considered moving the meeting to Sunday; holding it outdoors behind Page Elementary School; or meeting in the Pentucket Regional Middle School cafeteria, the Pentucket Regional High School auditorium or the school’s cafeteria. They noted that the high school spaces could safely hold more than 90 people.
Swallow recalled the last time a Town Meeting was held at Pentucket was the extremely well-attended vote in 2019 on the new $146.3 million middle/high school project.
Although the moderator described the meeting as very successful overall, she acknowledged that voters who were participating from the cafeteria reported feeling somewhat excluded from the meeting, which was taking place inside the auditorium.
Swallow stressed that it is critical to make sure that all who choose to attend town meetings feel their opinions have an equal opportunity to be heard.
Chair Rick Parker wondered if use Zoom might allow people seated outside the high school cafeteria to feel more a part of the process. But while the state allows the use of Zoom at representative-style town meetings, it is not permitted in the open town meeting format used in West Newbury.
Also known as “limited town meeting,” representative town meeting is one in which each precinct elects the town meeting members who will represent and vote for them at the meeting. Open town meetings, or direct democracy, is when all registered voters of a town are eligible to attend and vote. Acting together, they serve as the municipality’s legislature.
Ultimately, the board opted to go with the venue closest to what voters have attended for the past two town meetings – and push the assembly time to the afternoon to avoid the conflict with the soccer group.
The vote was unanimous with Archibald reluctantly choosing the affirmative along with Parker and Select Board member Wendy Reed.
The meeting Monday began with an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a complaint against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual; upcoming negotiations with nonunion personnel; an update on the transition to new general counsel; legal issues ongoing or under review; updates on taxes and titles for properties under foreclosure; the memorandum of understanding with the City of Newburyport regarding the Middle Street bridge; a potential intermunicipal agreement regarding regional vaccination clinics.
The board came into open session about 7:10 p.m. and went behind closed doors again at 11:43 p.m.
