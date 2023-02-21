WEST NEWBURY — A Haverhill man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a break-in at an Ash Street home Feb. 14.
Eric Cuppernell, 34, was apprehended in Lowell and taken into custody on warrants, according to West Newbury police Chief Michael Dwyer.
Cuppernell was charged with defacing or damaging property and also breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony, Dwyer said in a news release.
Police have been looking for Cuppernell since he was captured by a surveillance camera while looking in several windows and a sliding glass door of the Ash Street residence about 9:39 a.m. that day.
He then kicked in a door to the garage along with an inside door to gain access to the home and steal various valuable items, including jewelry and silverware, before fleeing in a white vehicle, police said. His face was covered by a mask.
Tips from the public helped police to later identify Cuppernell as a suspect. An arrest was obtained from Newburyport District Court last week.
Dwyer praised those who assisted police in their efforts to solve the case.
“I want to thank the members of the public who provided us with tips and information,” Dwyer said Friday. “Law enforcement is most effective when police and their communities work together to maintain public safety."
Cuppernell was arraigned Tuesday in an unrelated case. He is to be arraigned on the West Newbury charges in District Court at a later date, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.