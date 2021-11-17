WEST NEWBURY — Police Chief Jeffrey Durand told selectmen in a letter dated Friday that he plans to retire June 30, ending a 26-year professional relationship with the town.
In a letter to the Select Board, Durand said his last day would be the end of the fiscal year.
He officially announced his intention at the Select Board meeting Monday night.
“I had a very fulfilling, great career but it’s time to move on to the next chapter,” Durand said.
“You’ll be missed Jeff,” said Chair Rick Parker, adding that the board appreciated the advance notice, leaving ample time to fill the position.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working in West Newbury,” Durand wrote. “I have met a lot of good, hard working people in town and have been treated like gold by the Select Board members, as well as the town manager and his team.”
He began his policing career as a part-time officer in Atkinson, New Hampshire, in 1990. He also worked in Hampstead, New Hampshire, before being hired full time in West Newbury in September 1995.
Durand was promoted to sergeant in 2006, and twice served as interim chief – for two weeks when Chief Lisa Holmes retired in 2015 and for seven months when Chief Art Reed left abruptly in December 2018.
Less than three years after he was hired to replace Holmes, Reed announced his decision not to renew his contract in January 2019.
More than 60 candidates applied for the vacant position; Durand was one of three finalists interviewed. Officer Michael Dwyer, who is also the town’s fire chief and deputy director of the Emergency Management Agency – was also a finalist for the job.
Like departments across the nation, West Newbury police have faced challenges in the past three years.
From finding ways to safely navigate the global pandemic to police reform and staffing issues, Durand said he was proud the department successfully addressed these problems as a team while he was chief.
When reached Monday afternoon, Durand said he was also pleased to have hired “a number of bright, energetic new officers.”
Although there are always the occasional “bad apple” to deal with, Durand said policing in West Newbury was very fulfilling overall, with the vast majority of residents strongly supportive of him and his department’s efforts.
“There is a lot to be said about being a police officer in a small New England town,” Durand said, noting that he has made many friends and will take fond memories with him when he leaves.
“I’m going to enjoy my last New England winter, and then head south as my wife’s family all reside there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.