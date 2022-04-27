WEST NEWBURY — Interim Police Chief Michael Dwyer said in a statement that the West Newbury Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will once again be participating in National Drug Take Back Day later this month.
On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring any unused, expired or unwanted medication to the West Newbury Public Safety Building, 401 Main St., in West Newbury. National Drug Take Back Day is a biannual, free, no-questions-asked event that gives the community the opportunity to aid in the fight against substance use disorder by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. As part of the event, residents can drop off unwanted pills or patches, but not liquids, needles or sharps.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2019 alone an estimated 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
In addition to participating in National Drug Take Back Day twice a year, the West Newbury Police Department is pleased to offer a drug drop-off box in its lobby all year round. The drop-off box was constructed by Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School students, and it provides residents with 24-hour access to a safe way to dispose of medications.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, about this month’s Take Back Day or for complete results from past Take Back Day events, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
