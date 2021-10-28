WEST NEWBURY — If members of the West Newbury Police Department start to look a bit scruffy, Police Chief Jeff Durand wants to assure the public the lack of grooming is for a good cause.
Police are skipping their morning shave until the end of November in order to raise funds for Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program dedicated to assisting veterans and their families to heal from the invisible wounds often associated with service — such as post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.
West Newbury officers have individually pledged to donate and/or fundraise $100 to support Home Base’s mission. The department is forgoing its restriction on facial hair for the coming month and gathering donations to support their effort. They are also hoping their participation will help to bring local awareness to the care that Home Base provides.
Home Base No Shave — formerly known as No Shave November — was created in 2015. It has raised more than $800,000 across the country, representing more than 2,500 first responders. Last November, 132 police departments from New England and Florida participated, with donations also contributed from private individuals, companies and sponsors who joined the efforts.
“We are learning more and more about the wounds of war, and the struggles veterans and their families face every day,” Durand said. “I encourage community members to give generously, and commend Officer Emmanuel Terrero for organizing this important effort.”
Since its inception, Home Base has provided care and support to more than 21,000 veterans and family members and trained more than 73,000 clinicians, educators, first responders and community members – all at no cost to those individuals.
A link to the West Newbury fundraising page is available at www.wnewbury.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.