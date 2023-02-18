WEST NEWBURY — Tips from the public have helped police identify a Haverhill man wanted in connection with a break-in at an Ash Street home Tuesday.
West Newbury police and other law enforcement authorities are looking for Eric Cuppernell, 34, after a man fitting his description was captured on video while walking up the driveway to the home just before the break-in about 9:39 a.m., according to Chief Michael Dwyer.
"I want to thank the members of the public who provided us with tips and information," Dwyer said in a news release. "Law enforcement is most effective when police and their communities work together to maintain public safety.
"Because of this help, we are actively seeking this suspect, who is not believed to be in West Newbury at this time," Dwyer added.
The man, identified as Cuppernell, looked in several windows and a sliding glass door before kicking in a door to the garage. His face was covered by a mask.
Police determined that an inside door was also kicked in to gain access to the home and various valuable items, including jewelry and silverware, were stolen.
The burglar then fled in a white vehicle, believed to be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria, police said.
He was wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves and white Nike sneakers. An arrest warrant was obtained for Cuppernell, who has a last-known address in Haverhill.
Anyone with information on Cuppernell is asked to call West Newbury police at 978-363-1212 or email Sgt. Rich Parenteau at parenteau@westnewburysafety.org.
