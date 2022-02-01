WEST NEWBURY — For more than two years, town officials have encouraged voters who repeatedly advocated for preservation of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to come up with its next use to justify the high price tag needed to renovate the 122-year-old Civil War landmark.
Residents who oppose the renovation work contend that without an identified use for the two-story Gothic Revival on Main Street, spending taxpayer dollars on a project whose price tag has grown from $1.5 million to $2.1 million since 2019 doesn’t make sense.
To clarify the ongoing townwide debate over what to do with the iconic brick edifice, Building Inspector and Zoning Enforcement Officer Sam Joslin recently presented the Select Board with a comprehensive analysis of possible uses for the property that do not require changes in the zoning bylaw. He also looked at all uses exempt under the state zoning statute and those allowed by special permit.
Joslin then identified various limitations on the property that could ultimately affect those uses.
“That’s really where we run into a wall with how we want to move forward,” he said.
The goal of the analysis was to make sure officials had a clear understanding of West Newbury’s zoning laws as they worked to find a solution for the Soldiers and Sailors property.
“Sam, this is good, very good,” Select Board member David Archibald said at the conclusion of Joslin’s presentation last week.
Permitted uses in that zone include: single- and two-family dwellings; municipal buildings and uses; family day cares; bed-and-breakfast establishments; farm produce sales; conservation areas; keeping of pets and animals; or boarding or rooming houses.
Exempt uses under state Chapter 40A regulations include: agriculture; religious and educational use; telecom and cable; child care; or group housing for people with disabilities.
Uses allowed only with a special permit include three or four family dwellings; commercial greenhouse; a riding stable; kennel, animal hospital or veterinary uses; restaurant or inn; telephone or radio utility; funeral home; cemetery; nursing home; hospital or sanitarium; elderly housing; nonprofit school; nonprofit member club; public alert system; large solar array; wireless facility; wind or meteorological tower; wind facility; or saw or cider mill.
Joslin cited several major considerations should the town wish to reoccupy the building under a particular use. Various permutations of cost, building size, Title V (septic inspections) and parking were identified as factors that could constrain the viability of each and every allowable use.
He also identified several uses that he deemed “not likely”: a wireless facility; wind or meteorological tower; wind facility public alert system; cemetery, telephone or radio utility; riding stable; commercial greenhouse; telecom and cable; agriculture; conservation area; or municipal buildings and use; or saw or cider mill. The lot is too small to accommodate a large solar array, he added.
If one of the allowable uses is determined to be feasible, there still remain two major hurdles – very limited on-site parking as there are just seven regular and one handicap spot – and the lack of public sewer.
The Health Board voted last week to approve a 200-gallon-per-day design load for a tight tank septic system for the property. When determining design flow, officials cannot legally go above the historical use of the building. This capacity is enough to support a two-bedroom home.
Before moving forward with any of the uses, an inconsistency between state and local statutes must be resolved. State law allows towns to “regulate nonconforming uses and structures abandoned or not used for a period of two years or more.”
Local zoning rules state, “If a nonconforming use is discontinued or abandoned for a period of more than two years, it shall not be re-established, and any future use shall be in conformance with this bylaw.”
“I don’t believe anyone would or could question that the structure has not been in use for the past two years,” Joslin said.
But the local bylaw only addresses nonconforming uses, not nonconforming structures.
“Assuming this section applies to the lot, the town wouldn’t be able to reestablish use except for what would be allowed pursuant to the current bylaw,” he said. All other uses not allowed under the current zoning bylaw would require the parcel be rezoned at Town Meeting.
Given these constraints, board members discussed presenting voters with two options and associated costs this spring.
Under the first plan, the building is sold with a well-defined preservation restriction. The second option is to raze the aging structure and create a veterans memorial on the site.
“It’s not an easy decision for anyone,” said Select Board Chair Rick Parker. “But we need to go forward. We’re sitting in purgatory right now. We have to go one way or the other.”
