WEST NEWBURY — The town’s Board of Health reminds residents that as of Wednesday, a state requirement mandates that the public be notified when untreated wastewater is discharged into Massachusetts waters.
Residents who signed up for Code Red alerts may receive a message when these incidents, known as “combined sewer overflows,” occur.
They are typically associated with periods of heavy rain, but can also occur due to high flows or heavy snowmelt.
“If a CSO events occurs,” the Health Board states, “then it is recommended that the public avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, and during rainstorms and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.”
The mandate is a result of Gov. Charlie Baker signing the Act Promoting Awareness of Sewage in Public Waters law in January 2021.
