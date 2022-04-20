WEST NEWBURY — Town Clerk Jim Blatchford reminds residents to return their annual census/street listing form to his office before the May 14 Annual Town Meeting. He plans to set up a booth at the Town Election on May 2 as well as at Town Meeting where a listing of everyone who has yet to fill out their annual census can be reviewed.
General Laws of Massachusetts mandate an annual street listing of residents as of Jan. 1 of each year. Failure to respond to the annual census for two consecutive years shall result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls, per Massachusetts General Law.
For any assistance, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at townclerk@wnewbury.org or (978) 363-1100.
