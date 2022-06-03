WEST NEWBURY – Residents are encouraged to weigh in on which of three design solutions they’d prefer the town use to address traffic safety issues near Page Elementary School and the Pipestave playing fields across the street.
As a result of a traffic audit conducted by The Engineering Corp. (TEC), the Select Board was presented with three preliminary conceptual designs for crosswalk installations at the nexus of Page School and Pipestave Hill Recreation Area. Town leaders will continue to explore the choices and consider public input at their next meeting on Monday, June 6.
The first option, which TEC recommends, calls for two crosswalks — one near the western side of the driveway entrance to the school and a second near the western side of a driveway that accesses the Housing Authority’s rental apartments on the way up to the school. Option two eliminates the crosswalk by the school driveway and just calls for the crosswalk near the driveway that accesses the rental apartments. The third option, which Public Works Director Wayne Amaral favors, moves the crosswalk to the eastern side of the driveway that accesses the rental apartments. Amaral likes that the third crosswalk was more centrally located than the other options.
The study also looked at enhancement factors such as site distances, pavement markings, sidewalks, guardrails, enhanced traffic and school signage, flashing lights and street lighting, Each enhancement is analyzed for safety payoff, time frame to complete, and cost–rated on low, medium, and high ranges.
Residents are asked to go to the town website at wnewbury.org to review TEC’s report and three conceptual design plans. “Which of the three do you prefer and why? Are there other ideas you have that are not shown here?” The consultants want to know. Send any feedback to publicfeedback@theengineeringcorp.com and copy the email to selectboard@wnewbury.org and townmanager@wnewbury.org.
Once an option is selected, the Board will include it as part of a Safe Routes to Schools grant the town is applying for later this fall.
“While we are still early in the design process, and there will be many future opportunities for public comment, your advice, questions and concerns at this stage will be very helpful to ensure that the town proceeds in the best direction,” per a press release.
