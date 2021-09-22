WEST NEWBURY — The community is invited to attend a brainstorming session to decide what’s next for the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street.
Following news last month that bids for a restoration project for the aging brick Gothic Revival building at 363 Main St. came in much higher than expected, the Select Board decided this week to take the town’s collective temperature before deciding the next step.
Town Manager Angus Jennings plans to update the Community Preservation Committee about the bid results on Sept. 23. Then, the board will hold a forum Oct. 25, the Monday following the fall Special Town Meeting on Oct. 23. Residents are encouraged to come learn about possible options for the building and to offer their ideas.
Ideas mentioned at the Select Board meeting Monday included creating a memorial park for veterans on the property, selling or leasing the building to a private party with a preservation restriction on it to guide renovations, or having voters consider multiple viable options on a Town Meeting warrant.
“I think everything is on the table,” said Select Board member David Archibald. Previously discussed uses for the building included a meeting room or small events venue on the first floor with municipal offices upstairs; a military museum; or a multigenerational civic center.
Residents voted 115-57 at Town Meeting in 2019 to use $1.5 million in current and future Community Preservation Act money for the project.
But because the restoration of the 121-year-old building, also known as the Carr Post, was relying in large part on borrowing money, the vote on the Town Meeting floor required a two-thirds vote for approval – so the vote was considered a tie.
Town Moderator Kathleen “KC” Swallow broke the tie by voting in favor of the motion. With interest on the borrowing, the project is estimated to cost $1.85 million. Voters also approved using $99,000 in Community Preservation Act money to stabilize the building in 2015.
The bidding process this summer resulted in two bids – one for $2,109,600 and a second for $2,251,800.
A combination of factors were cited as influencing the higher-than-anticipated cost, including a heated construction market; tariffs affecting imported materials from China and Canada; labor shortages; and COVID-19-related expenses.
Jennings noted that some of the Community Preservation Act money appropriated has already been spent on design services for the project, which may mean any new plans for the building would be subject to preservation restrictions.
It may limit what can be done and whether selectmen – who have stewardship over all municipal facilities – can opt to raze the structure. If a decision is made not to spend the $1.5 million, it would be important to rescind the borrowing authorization at the annual Town Meeting next spring, he said.
Archibald contended that if the building is deemed unsafe and uninhabitable, the town should not be required to finish it no matter the cost.
Residents can send comments on the current status of the project and ideas for next steps to selectboard@wnewbury.org.
In other business, the board approved a 20-by-20, two-car parking lot off Cortland Lane and a handicapped parking spot on the cul-de-sac to access recently purchased public trails.
Chair Rick Parker updated his colleagues on a recent scheduled walk along River Road to assess possible environmental vulnerabilities.
Parker reported that the riverbank has eroded underneath at least 10 feet at one point. General consensus of the 12 municipal officials and residents who participated in the walk was that a more in-depth analysis was needed to identify problem spots and develop plans to address them.
“It’s fairly certain at some point we’re going to have a failure along River Road,” Parker said.
The board declined to exercise an option to purchase 2.7 acres at 34 Ash St.
A discussion on potential changes to the town’s personnel policy regarding internal posting and hiring is slated for Oct. 4.
