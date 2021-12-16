WEST NEWBURY — Local volunteers working to create a new home and welcoming environment for a family who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan received an early, unexpected Christmas gift.
The Rev. Manny Cumplido of West Newbury Congregational Church on Main Street announced this week that a local couple who wishes to remain anonymous donated $25,000 to the local Neighborhood Support Team – or NST. The nondenominational group, organized by Cumplido last month, is open to all.
“They were part of the team already,” Cumplido said of the West Newbury couple. As they learned more about the team’s plans, they were moved to make a significant contribution, he said.
The group is working with a resettlement agency, Ascentria Care Alliance, to tackle a checklist of requirements necessary to help a refugee family integrate within the community. In addition to some major fundraising, there is an urgent need to locate and fully furnish a three- to four-bedroom apartment in an area with access to public transportation.
They have secured storage space and are collecting donations of new or gently used items – bedding; blankets; towels; a shower curtain, rods and rings; bath mat; coffee table and lamps, along with other necessities.
There are no public bus routes in town but at its meeting Tuesday, the Select Board is to discuss the possibility of requesting at least one stop from the MVTA. The 7 p.m. meeting is at the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. A link to attend virtually is on the board’s agenda at wnewbury.org.
“Many folks don’t realize this, but a resettlement agency formally only helps a new family for three months,” Cumplido said. “We are praying that some of us are able to form long-term friendships where we can simply be there for them over the course of one to two years.”
He stressed that fundraising is key to helping make these wishes a reality. In addition to seeking large and small private donations, sponsorship from a local bank and contributions from supermarkets, the group is working with small businesses on holding fundraisers.
One such alliance came about by chance.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Face/Food, a natural beauty market and spa at 8 Market Square in Newburyport, is accepting in-store donations on behalf of the Neighborhood Support Team and holding a raffle with all proceeds going toward its mission.
Donations can be made to West Newbury Congregational Church with “Refugee Support” in the memo line; or donate at https://bit.ly/nstgiving.
“The idea for this really came from a chance meeting in Newburyport,” Cumplido said. “I met Khaki (Paquette), the owner, at a local coffee shop, and she was so nice. Then, a week later when we were brainstorming local businesses that might partner with us, I remembered this local small-business owner I had just met … I also think her products are perfect for the season.”
Face/Food offers nontoxic, sustainably made skin care products and spa services to nourish body and soul.
Before an Afghan family can be assigned, Ascentria requires that the team locate an acceptable apartment and raise $12,000 for rent, furniture, clothing and doctor’s appointments.
The federal government kicks in $1,225 per person and the family can count on $730 per month for SNAP food and public assistance. Health insurance is covered through MassHealth.
The Neighborhood Support Team estimates that expenses for a refugee family to live in this area will reach nearly $47,000 annually, including costs for relocation, rent and setting up an apartment.
The benefits of the refugee project are multifold. It welcomes a family in need who have been forced to leave their homeland with little or no resources and relocate to a completely different culture.
The community’s diversity is strengthened by including people who hail from a very different world experience. Because many of the refugees are people who stood by the U.S. during the Afghanistan war, the community has a humanitarian and patriotic duty to reach out to them in their time of need, the group believes.
Cumplido expects the team will have its first guest family by early January. Ascentria says 1,700 Afghans will arrive in Massachusetts by mid-February.
“The gift enables us to actually consider sponsoring two families, housing them in a place that is suitable for them and not a place that we ‘settle” for,” Cumplido said. “The need is tremendous and we do really encourage everyone to help in whatever way they can, including supporting us financially.”
To become involved with the Neighborhood Support Team, contact Beth Wilcoxson at elizabeth.wilcoxson@comcast.net.
For a list of household items to donate, contact Amy Friend at amybfriend@gmail.com.
To learn more about Face/Food, visit www.facefoodnaturalskincare.com.
