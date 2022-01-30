WEST NEWBURY — Two seats remain vacant on the Finance Committee at a time in the annual budget process when the work of the volunteer panel heats up.
Over the next few months leading up to the spring Town Meeting, the committee must hold a series of meetings to review the proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget in detail.
It also makes recommendations to the Select Board and the voters on proposed Town Meeting warrant articles that have a financial impact. Selected members of this panel serve on the Capital Improvements Committee and the Investment Policy Committee as well.
Residents who wish to be considered for appointment should complete the application for appointment found on the town website, www.wnewbury.org.
Questions about this committee may be directed to Chair Gary Roberts or other members of the Finance Committee, the Select Board or Town Manager Angus Jennings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.