WEST NEWBURY — Residents interested in serving on the three-member Board of Fire Engineers have until the second week in April to submit a letter of interest to the office of the Select Board, Town Manager, or Town Clerk, 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St; or via email at www.wnewbury.org
The fire engineers are appointed by the Select Board each April. They oversee the financial operations of the Fire Department and approve all expenditures. They also conduct the annual appointment of department members.
The engineers represent just one of numerous volunteer boards, committees and commissions that the Select Board is authorized to appoint. Among the openings is another seat on the Finance Committee. After a multi-month search, the board just filled two open seats on the Finance Committee a couple weeks ago only to learn that member Chuck Wegrzyn stepped down last week, leaving yet another seat open.
The duties of the Finance Board are outlined in the Town Bylaws found at www.wnewbury.org. Letters of interest should be sent to the Select Board. .
