WEST NEWBURY — The Conservation Commission seeks public input on its draft of a wetlands protection bylaw.
The proposed regulation would prohibit anyone from removing, filling, dredging, building upon, degrading or altering protected resource areas, except as permitted by the commission.
The permitting process includes submission of an application for allowance of an activity or use prohibited under the bylaw, followed by a public hearing after which the land use panel must issue or deny the permit within 21 days.
The extent to which the applicant has ” avoided, minimized and mitigated” any adverse impacts on the protected resource areas is a factor that may influence the commission’s decision.
“The Commission also shall take into account any loss, degradation, isolation, and replacement or replication of such protected resource areas elsewhere in the community and the watershed, resulting from past activities, whether permitted, unpermitted or exempt, and foreseeable future activities,” the draft states.
It is up to the applicant to prove “by a preponderance of the credible evidence that the work proposed in the application will not have significant or cumulative adverse effects on the interests protected by this bylaw.”
Among the areas identified in the regulation as protected are “freshwater or coastal wetlands, isolated wetlands, marshes, wet meadows, bogs, swamps, vernal pools, springs, banks, reservoirs, lakes, ponds of any size, beaches, dunes, estuaries, and lands under water bodies.”
The bylaw would also protect the 100 feet of land adjacent to a resource area known as the buffer zone; as well as 200 feet of land adjoining rivers, streams, brooks and creeks known as the riverfront area.
Exceptions are indicated for certain types of land adjoining intermittent streams; land subject to flooding or inundation by groundwater or surface water; and land subject to tidal action, coastal storm flow or flooding.
“No activities shall commence without receiving and complying with a permit issued pursuant to this bylaw,” the draft states.
The commission and the conservation agent are authorized under this proposed regulation to go onto private property to ensure the bylaw is followed. Violators can be asked to restore the property to its original condition and/or a fine of up to $300 will be charged for each day the violation continues.
A copy of the draft can be seen on the commission’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
Submit comments to conservation@wnewbury.org or mail to Conservation Commission, 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985. Contact Conservation Agent Michelle Green at 978-363-1100, ext. 126, with any questions.
