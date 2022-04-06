WEST NEWBURY — Residents are encouraged to participate in an online survey designed to help shape the future of the local library.
The 16-question review, which is confidential and should take approximately five minutes to complete, seeks to inform a strategic planning process that is soon getting underway.
The Strategic Planning Committee plans to hold its first meeting in May, one in June and possibly, a final meeting in July to review the plan’s goals and objectives.
Library Director Corinn Flaherty is compiling a list of possible candidates to serve on the committee. Although she needs to keep the size of the group manageable, she strives to be as inclusive as possible.
“I’d like a wide range of people who are both library users and nonusers. All input is valuable,” she said.
Survey questions range from library usage, preferred hours and general questions about resources — both print and digital — to opinions on whether the future of the library may include the addition of a maker or artist space, community kitchen, outdoor play space, genealogy space or even a cafe.
Would the survey taker support having the town look into the feasibility of repurposing Old Town Hall into a large library meeting space, small study rooms, and local history archive? another survey question asks.
“In order to best serve the needs of our community, the G.A.R. Memorial Library would like to know what services, materials, and programs you currently use and what additional things you would like to see us provide,” Flaherty said.
Anyone interested in being considered for the committee can contact Flaherty at 978-363-1105 or cflaherty@westnewburylibrary.org
The survey can be taken at https://www.questionpro.com/t/AUl7NZrGd3.
The survey may also be accessed by scanning the attached QR code.
To scan a QR code on a smartphone: Select the rear-facing camera option on the phone. Hold the phone so that the QR code appears in the camera’s viewfinder.
The phone should recognize the QR code and display a notification. Tap the notification to open the link associated with the QR code.
