WEST NEWBURY — The chairman of the Tree Committee will present a comprehensive report to the Select Board regarding two insects with the potential to seriously threaten the ecological and aesthetic value — and even the survival — of some trees and forests in town.
Fred Chanania’s presentation on Monday, March 28, will focus on various measures the town can adopt to combat an ongoing assault from the emerald ash borer as well as a looming threat from the spotted lanternfly. Action the town may take ranges from increased educational campaigns to insecticide injections and preventive steps to limit the spread.
He will also address West Newbury’s land usage and forest cover along with the biology of these two pests and the potential damage they can inflict.
West Newbury consists of 14.7 square miles and has approximately 4,691 residents as of the last census, according to the report. Most of the land is used for residential purposes — representing 64.2% of land use in town — typically consisting of houses on large, wooded lots.
The local forests are about 100 to 150 years old.
“This age cohort reflects the periods of forest clearing and intensive agriculture in West Newbury stretching from the 1800s into the 1900s. Natural and some limited, deliberate reforestation has occurred since early in the 20th century,” the report states.
Land coverage is roughly made up of 58% trees and shrubs, 10% nonagricultural grasses, 10% agricultural land for crops and pastures, 8% areas of river and nonriver water, 7% impervious surfaces such as buildings and roads, 6% wetland vegetation, and 1% soil and bare ground.
With approximately 15 to 20% of forests in town made up of the green and white species of ash trees, the attack of the ash borer, first reported in West Newbury in 2020, is a serious concern.
“In numerical terms, this likely means thousands of Ash trees are or could be infested and lost. Options for addressing the ash borer infestation are therefore both timely and necessary,” the report notes. “Significant mortality can be readily observed along the town’s roadsides, at the Pipestave Hill-Mill Pond complex, and on private properties.”
Transported to southeastern Michigan from Asia via wood packing materials in 2002, the ash borer has devastated hundreds of millions of native ash trees across the U.S. The trees succumb to the feeding of the immature stage of this small, green beetle, according to a report provided by Bartlett Tree Experts.
Early symptoms of an infestation include yellowing, wilting and crown dieback, while extensive branch death, cracked bark and shoot growth from previously dormant buds indicate a more severe invasion of young ash borers.
Increased woodpecker activity as the birds search for the larvae in the tops of ash trees, along bark “blonding”caused by the woodpecker’s foraging behavior are also telltale signs of ash borer infestation.
Although there have as yet been no reported sightings of the lantern fly in West Newbury, state-ide alerts about the pest in 2021 prompted town leaders to ask residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of egg masses or immature or adult forms of the insect.
Lantern fly sightings have occurred recently in Massachusetts. The bugs were most likely transported across the border from nearby states, especially Pennsylvania, where the current infestation is substantial. “... preventive measures are still timely with the goal of preventing future tree damage and mitigating potential aesthetic and environmental problems,” the report states.
A downloadable copy of the 28-page report is available at www.wnewbury.org/tree-committee.
March 14 agenda items
The Select Board meets next on Monday, March 14, to take up several agenda items including a discussion with planners about the MBTA Communities legislation; a proposed wetlands bylaw from the Conservation Commission; updates to the fiscal 2023 operating budget in light of a budget presentation at the Pentucket Regional School Committee meeting last week; review of warrant articles for the May 14 Town Meeting, a proposed ballot question regarding an agricultural equipment excise tax, a review of the affordable housing trust bylaw, an update on COVID-19 protocols, and a continued discussion of the Middle Street ridge project.
The public is welcome to attend open meetings — either in person or by remote access — beginning at 7 p.m. A link to the virtual meeting is available via the board’s agenda posted on its webpage at www.wnewbury.org.
The meeting Monday starts with an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the new police chief’s contract; collective bargaining for the Public Works Department contract; contract negotiations for staffing in the Fire, Council on Aging, Park and Recreation, Finance and Administration, and Water departments; fiscal 2023 wage budgeting; advice from legal counsel and year-to-date reporting on legal fees and the fiscal 2023 budgeting.
